The 10 best beaches in Africa, according to travellers

As summer draws to an end on the southern hemisphere, travellers around the world have picked the beaches that they love the most for 2024. Travel site and accommodation booking platform, TripAdvisor, released The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best titles celebrating the highest level of excellence in travel.

According to the search engine, The Traveler’s Choice Award is given to destinations and places who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. “Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone,” said TripAdvisor which is pat on the back for winners. If you’re wondering which beaches in Africa where rated as the best by travellers, here is the list of top 10 best rated beaches.

1. Anse Lazio- Praslin Island, Seychelles According to TripAdvisor, Anse Lazio is a dreamy beach with soft, white sand and unbelievably blue waters — perfect for swimming and snorkelling surrounded by greenery and rock formations. The beach received a 4.5 rating out of 5 and had 4 244 great reviews.

2. Nungwi Beach - Zanzibar Island, Tanzania Soft, white sand and unbelievably blue water makes Nungwi Beach a postcard-perfect spot. According to travellers, Nungwi is a lively, buzzing beach with lots to do, from snorkelling among the well-preserved coral reefs to treating yourself to a relaxing massage.

Nungwi also received a 4.5 rating and 2 746 reviews from travellers. 3. Praia de Santa Maria - Ilha do Sal, Cape Verde “Praia de Santa Maria is one of those rare beaches that manages to have both a relaxed and lively vibe.

Take things slow by spending your day sunbathing on the white sand and swimming in the turquoise-blue water, or do something more action-packed like windsurfing or kitesurfing,” said TripAdvisor. The beach received a rating of 4.5 and 4 031 reviews. 4. Nakupenda Beach Nature Reserve - Zanzibar Island, Tanzania

According to TripAdvisor, Nakupenda Beach Nature Reserve is a dazzling, white sandy beach with vibrant blue waters, perfect for swimming, snorkelling, and diving. “Take a stroll along the mesmerising sandbanks, then grab a bite at a local seafood spot and catch the incredible sunset,” said the travel site. Nakupenda Beach Nature Reserve received a rating of 4.5 and 1 354 reviews.

5. Anse Source D'Argent - La Digue Island, Seychelles Anse Source D'Argent is a unique beach with stunning granite rocks, silky sand and lush palm trees and. according to TripAdvisor, spending the day exploring scenic coves (on foot or by bike), swimming, or snorkelling in the turquoise, sparkling sea is the best way to enjoy this beach. The beach received a 4.5 rating and 3 884 reviews.

6. Mont Choisy Beach - Mauritius “With its powder-soft sand and crystal-clear waters, Mont Choisy Beach is a peaceful place to spend the day,” TripAdvisor. The travel advisor recommended that visitors soak up the sun or grab some shade under the trees, swim with turtles, and more.

The beach also received a rating of 4.5 and 1 294 reviews. 7. Jambiani Beach - Zanzibar, Tanzania Jambiani Beach is a large, peaceful stretch of unspoiled coastline. White sand and ridiculously blue water provide the backdrop for a range activities including swimming, snorkelling, boating to kite surfing.

Jambiani Beach received a 4.5 rating and 669 reviews. 8. Watamu Beach - Malindi, Kenya According to TripAdvisor, if you're into eco-friendly underwater adventures, Watamu Beach is your spot as the beach is home to lots of marine life and even a turtle conservation program.

“Go swimming, snorkelling, diving, or dolphin-watching — you'll definitely want to spend time in the bright blue waters and you might even discover some hidden coral reefs too,” said the travel site. Watamu received a 4.5 rating out of five and 813 reviews. 9. Kendwa Beach - Zanzibar Island, Tanzania

“Kendwa Beach is known for its warm, turquoise waters and powder-white sand. With a lively bar scene and activities like water sports, massages, and snorkelling, there's really something for everyone,” said TripAdvisor. The beach received a 4.5 rating and 796 reviews. 10. Plage d'Agadir - Agadir, Morocco