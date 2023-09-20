The best spas to visit in Mzansi

As you would with clean your home at the beginning of spring, your body needs preparation for new season. Consider deep tissue massages, hydrating facial cleanses, hydrotherapy, meditation, yoga, the works. Your body needs it!

With your body having mostly been sedentary, its time to oil up your muscles and get your blood circulating in the right places again. South Africa has a variety of spa locations across the country, which can help you rejuvenate your body. So why not turn it into a mid-week retreat, weekend getaway or a solo date. As such, here are some options to consider to make sure that you look and feel your best this spring.

Healing Earth Transformative Wellness Spa at Brahman Hills Enjoy fresh air and country side views at Brahman Hills Healing Earth Spa. Picture: Instagram This spa is tucked away in the spectacular rolling hills of KwaZulu-Natal and the rich wildlife of the Midlands Meander. Guests can enjoy fresh air, tranquillity and me-time. Healing Earth Spa at Brahman Hills provides bespoke treatments and wellbeing experiences designed to help you reconnect to yourself and nature in a way that leaves you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and bursting with new energy.

You can enjoy a bespoke facial tailored to your unique skin type with the spa’s new LED technology, a deeply relaxing traditional massage or a holistic healing session. The spa is currently offering a Couples Spring Detox Package for 2 hours, which includes a detoxifying body brush treatment, followed by an invigorating body polish and cleansing body wrap, a couples' Himalayan salt bath and relaxing full-body massage, for R 3700 a couple. One & Only Spa Island Cape Town

Enter a state of serenity as your mind and body realign with the One&Only Spa’s bespoke treatments. Picture: Instagram An oasis of serenity on a private island at the heart of One&Only Cape Town on the V&A Waterfront. The spa, surrounded by water and lush vegetation, offers tailored holistic experiences, ranging from pure relaxation to unique wellness journeys designed by world-renowned spa expert, ESPA. The spa has 12 spacious treatment rooms, including two couple’s suites, his-and-hers thermal suites (aroma-steam rooms, saunas and bubble-jet vitality pools), ice fountains and luxurious “experience” showers, and indoor and outdoor relaxation areas. The spa offers a “Me-Time” experience for 5 hours focusing on unwinding and relaxation.

This full day indulgence includes a Glow from Within Facial (75 mins), ESPA Positivity Massage (90 mins), StudiO Squared (75 mins), Body Wrap (60 mins), Spa Lunch Experience and full use of the Thermal and Relaxation Suites and Health and Spa lunch. The price is available on request. Babylonstoren Garden Spa, Franschhoek Winelands

The sauna, heated pool and salt room at the Garden Spa’ Hot Spa area are sure to soothe your body and mind.⁠ Picture: Instagram Set on a beautiful working farm, Babylonstoren Garden Spa in Franschhoek is the perfect place to reset your body for spring. The spa is set within a forest of bamboo and there are 5 treatment rooms, a rasul chamber, tropical rain showers, sauna and steam room, including 2 of the few authentic hammams (Turkish baths). Guests can indulge in a number of therapies performed in gorgeous spaces combining the rejuvenating qualities of water, heat and herbs picked on site.

For a head to toe body experience, consider The Private Hammam Water Ritual including a full-body exfoliation, dynamic flexing, body butter application and a head and scalp treatment. The treatment also has a couples version, and a honey-and-salt scrub with steam option for R3 100 for 60 minutes. Camelot Spa SEVEN Villa Hotel & Spa, Johannesburg

Hot stone therapy will not only warm your body but it also has healing benefits too. Picture: Supplied The largest Camelot Spa in Sandton, Camelot Spa SEVEN Villa Hotel & Spa is an oasis of peace and rejuvenation that embodies luxury and holistic rejuvenation. It has airy treatment rooms providing a view into the spa’s private gardens and softly burbling water feature that transports your spa experience to a serene and secluded haven, safe from the hustle and bustle of the city. The quiet ambiance and birds chirping in the background will make you forget that you’re in a spa in the centre of Sandton.

The spa’s comprehensive treatments and unique facilities provide the opportunity for guests to tailor their spa journey to their specific needs and Camelot specializes in creating special moments from poolside pamper parties to romantic couple’s packages and exclusive spa rituals for one. Consider the Camelot Spa Personalised Journey for 4 hours and 30 minutes, which includes a Swedish Body Massage, aromatherapy body massage, Thalgo spa skin facial, deluxe spa pedicure and deluxe spa manicure including spa lunch for R3 500. Amani Spa & Wellness Radisson Blu Hotel, Port Elizabeth

Enjoy spectacular views at Amani Spa and Wellness Radisson Blu Port Elizabeth. Picture: Instagram Amani Spa and Wellness is known for its innovation, luxury and authenticity. Guests can expect to evoke a sense of inner peace and personalized treatments. It boasts specialized wellness techniques and signature treatment journeys with bespoke balms in one of six 6 treatment rooms. Guests can enjoy an invigorating rasul treatment to enhance the benefits of your spa treatment and thereafter unwind at the spa’s relaxation area with a delicious cup of herbal tea.