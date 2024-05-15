The exchange rate in these African countries will make South Africans feel ‘rich’

Africa Month is upon us and despite our valid passports, South Africans are notorious for not venturing outside the country. Yes, Mzansi is an amazing country with a variety of destinations to explore. However, exploring beyond our borders and comfort zone is necessary whether for business or leisure.

Travelling beyond South Africa’s borders allows you to experience different cultures first-hand and can help you gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the continent and the people in it. It can also help you become more open-minded, tolerant, and accepting of different ways of life, and the continent provides the perfect classroom to gain all this knowledge and self development. According to Statistics South Africa travel data, the bulk of South Africa’s visitors come from the African continent, with airlines such as FlySafair and Airlink working overtime to connect the continent one destination at a time.

Also, South Africa has one of the strongest currencies in Africa, the rand, making travel for South Africans affordable. The pro-tip to enjoy this benefit is to ask for local rates and not carry any US dollars but convert the rand to the local currency of where you’re visiting. To give you a kick-start on African destinations to explore, here are affordable places to go where the cost of living will make South Africans feel rich.

Morocco A mosque in Marrakesh, Morocco. Picture: Unsplash Morocco is known as the gateway to Africa and a country of dizzying diversity. The country has an outstanding balance between dynamic landscapes, colourful architecture and vibrant cities. The country attracts more than 10 million tourists around the globe and it’s also an affordable destination for South Africans.

It has breathtaking beaches, bustling souks, vast expanses of desert, imposing snow-capped mountains, wondrous medinas, and mouth-watering cuisine. Eating out in Morocco is 8% cheaper than South Africa. The average price for a return flight from OR Tambo International Airport to Morocco is from R13 084 a person. Consider a stay at the Central House Marrakech Medina starting from R1 238 a night for 2. When it comes to the exchange rate, 1 South African rand is equal to 0.55 Moroccan dirham.

Kenya A sunny day at a resort in Mombasa, Kenya. Picture: Unsplash Kenya covers an expanse stretching from Lake Victoria to Lake Turkana. Get away from the bright lights of Nairobi, the capital city, and you can hunt down the Big Five on a photo safari, enjoy a day at the beach in Mombasa or explore coffee plantations and tasting rooms. That’s before you get started on natural wonders like Mount Kilimanjaro and the numerous beaches along the Indian Ocean coastline.

Eating out in Kenya is 44% cheaper than in South Africa. The average price of a return flight from Johannesburg to Nairobi is R7 324 a person. A stay at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa Mombasa starts from R1 228 a night for 2. When it comes to the exchange rate, 1 South African rand is equal to 7.14 Kenyan shillings.

Tanzania Tarangire National Park, Tanzania. Picture: Unsplash Tanzania is best-known for Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, but there’s plenty more to the country including its beautiful island of Zanzibar. Visitors who enjoy local music will be enthralled by the traditional sounds of Tanzania, with string-based taarab and a hip hop style known as bongo flava.

And beach fans will be in their element, thanks to the sandy stretches that line the Indian Ocean coast. Top attractions to visit also include Ruaha National Park, Pemba Island and Lake Manyara, which is home to almost 300 different species of birds and flamingos in the wet season. Eating out in Tanzania is 9% cheaper than in South Africa. A return flight from Johannesburg to Zanzibar is R6 570 a person.

Consider a stay at The Mora Zanzibar, which starts from R1 402 a night for 2. When it comes to the exchange rate, 1 South African rand is 141.38 Tanzanian shillings Egypt

The Dream Beach in Hurghada overlooking the Red Sea in Egypt. Picture: Unsplash A classic destination on African soil is Egypt. The country is rich in history and is famous for its iconic ancient sites, such as the Pyramids of Giza and the Valley of the Kings. Besides these ancient sites, there’s plenty to keep you busy, from the serene coral-filled waters of the Red Sea to the lively nightlife of Sharm el-Sheikh. Top attractions in the country include Blue Lagoon, the Great Pyramids of Giza – a must-see Ancient Egyptian landmark – and a river cruise along the life-giving Nile.

A meal out in Egypt is 29% cheaper than in South Africa. The average price of a return flight from Johannesburg to Cairo starts from R7 674 a person. Consider a stay at Pyramisa Hotel Luxor starting from R1 049 a night for 2. The current exchange is 1 South African rand to 2.57 Egyptian pounds.