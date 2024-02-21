The Lenox in Cape Town to be transformed into a boutique hotel and artist’s residency

The Lenox, a guest-house and backpackers accommodation offering in Cape Town will be transformed into a boutique hotel and artist’s residency celebrating African design, culture and craft. This project will be a collaboration between Memorist, Mobilitas, Newmark Hotels & Reserves and France and the boutique hotel is slated for completion in 2026.

This follows French Ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, David Martinon and Sophie Taïeb, Director of Corporate Development for Memorist signing an official letter of commitment to solidify their plans for this creation. In a statement released on behalf of the project collaborators, this unique project will provide a creative haven for up to 9 artists annually, drawn from talent spanning South Africa, the continent at large and France. “The residency aims to serve as a platform for artistic expression and exhibition, in alignment with France’s dedication to supporting local communities, fostering cross-cultural dialogues, and nurturing creative talent.

“The residency aims to serve as a platform for artistic expression and exhibition, in alignment with France’s dedication to supporting local communities, fostering cross-cultural dialogues, and nurturing creative talent,” said the project collaborators. The projects collaborators said that project has been consciously placed in the heart of the cultural centre of Cape Town as a way to ensure the artists and researchers taking part are immersed and feel connected during their residency. “The Lenox, an historic building in Gardens dating back to 1929 has been selected as the location for this groundbreaking multi-use space which will comprise both artist residency and boutique hotel elements – a fitting choice, being an icon within Cape Town’s urban landscape and originally built as a hotel,” they said.

Commenting on this Taïeb, highlighted that Memorist has some background working with South African cultural institutions such as Iziko and the Nelson Mandela Museum, and this will build on the strength of its work and relationships in the country. “The overall project will be imbued with SA art, culture and craft – we envision it as a place for artistic expression and a meeting place for local people,” she said. Ambassador Martinon said that this is the first such residency they’re establishing in Africa and they’re very excited about the possibility of creating a modern, cultural experience within an historic environment.

“This kind of project is typically gradual – it takes time to establish a brand and attract artists, but we are hopeful that we can create a successful programme here quickly,” he said. Newmark Hotels & Reserves, which will serve as an operator of the boutique hotel, revealed that it had earmarked The Lenox a decade ago as a possible future site and is excited about the huge prospect and potential this project poses. Carl Haller, New Business Developer at Newmark, said that the group was drawn to this proposition, for the value it will add to its portfolio.