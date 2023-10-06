In the world of travel excellence, The Plettenberg shines brightly. The Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards for 2023 recently revealed its prestigious results, and The Plettenberg captured the spotlight. With an impressive score of 98.54, it secured a well-deserved second-place ranking, almost neck and neck with the top-ranked Babylonstoren, which achieved a score of 98.55.

Notably, The Plettenberg isn’t the only star in the constellation of excellence. Its sister-hotel, The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel & Spa, displayed its enduring brilliance by securing the 12th spot in the 2023 rankings with an impressive score of 96.50. This year, the Readers’ Choice Awards received an astonishing 520 000 responses from globetrotters worldwide, reflecting their diverse travel experiences and preferences. These awards hold a special place in the travel sector, symbolising a pinnacle of excellence.

Imagine sipping your morning coffee while gazing out at the mesmerising ocean, the regal mountains, and the endless stretches of golden sands – it's as if nature itself has painted this masterpiece right outside your window. The Plettenberg is no ordinary hotel; it’s a distinguished member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, a hallmark of luxury and excellence in the industry. It offers a range of 35 exquisitely appointed guest rooms, including 12 lavish Suites and two breathtaking Villas, ensuring that every guest enjoys a lavish and comfortable stay.