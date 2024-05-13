These are the most picturesque waterfalls in the world

Waterfalls are among nature’s most stunning creations and social media allows us to capture their beauty and share it with the world. Niagara Falls Tickets and Tours analysed Instagram data for more than 400 of the world’s waterfalls to discover which ones had been tagged the most on the social mediaplatform. Hashtags included name, #visit[name] and #[name][location].

If you’re a self-loving traveller and looking for inspiration for your next holiday, these waterfall rankings can help you decide. Niagra Falls This waterfall has been crowned the most “gram-worthy” of them all in the world, with a staggering 4 254 601 Instagram hashtags, 1.015% more than Victoria Falls, which is next in the ranking.

Stretching over the US and Canada, Niagara Falls is estimated to be around 12 000 years old. The falls play a huge role in energy infrastructure as more than 3 160 tons of water flows over them every second, which is then diverted for hydropower generation. Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls, on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, is second, with 381 614 hashtags. As one of the seven natural wonders of the world, it is considered the largest waterfall in the world, at more than 1 700m wide. If you want to see Victoria Falls at its peak, May is the best time to visit, but later summer months will also yield a fantastic experience. Skógafoss

Skógafoss ranks third, with 348 836 hashtags on Instagram. The waterfall is one of Iceland’s biggest and most beautiful and when the sun appears, at least one rainbow is visible over the falls. The flat land surrounding the waterfall allows visitors to walk up to it, creating the perfect photo opportunity. Iguazu Falls

In fourth place is Iguazu Falls, with 326 010 hashtags. Shared by Argentina and Brazil, the waterfall system has 275 falls and is surrounded by rainforests that are home to thousands of species of plants, birds and mammals. Meanwhile, the “Devil’s Throat” viewpoint, which is situated at the falls, gives visitors the ultimate backdrop for selfies. Gullfoss

Gullfoss in Iceland ranks fifth, with 307 381 Instagram hashtags. Part of the ever-popular Golden Circle sightseeing route, Gullfoss has two stages. The first is 11m high and the second 21m, both plummeting into a deep crevice below. On a sunny day, the water looks golden brown, hence the name Gullfoss, meaning “golden waterfall”. Yosemite Falls

Yosemite Falls in the US ranks sixth, with 226 805 hashtags. It is the highest waterfall in Yosemite National Park, with a drop of 739m. Seljalandsfoss Seljalandsfoss is in seventh place, accumulating 221 290 Instagram hashtags. Situated in Iceland, behind the falls sits a large cavern, allowing visitors to walk in front of and behind the waterfall.

Kawasan Falls Kawasan Falls is in eighth place, with 170 592 hashtags. Located inside a mountain, the three-stage cascade in the Philippines flows into a beautiful natural pool. Bridalveil Fall