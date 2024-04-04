This Mother’s Day, spoil the leading lady in your life at one of these retreats

Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away and what better way to spoil your mom than to whisk her away. After all, May 12 is not enough to show love and appreciation for your mother who wiped your tears and cheered you on. And this is your chance to spoil her and to create long-lasting memories.

If you would like to gift your mother with more than just a present, here are some getaway ideas. From scenic locations to spa and nature retreats and delicious meals, there is something to suit all tastes. Makakatana Bay Lodge If you are looking to escape into the heart of KwaZulu-Natal this Mother’s Day and explore the great wilderness, this privately-owned and managed safari lodge within the western shores of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park could be ideal.

Makakatana Bay Lodge features luxurious 4-star accommodation and is perfect for nature lovers. The lodge offers world-class safari itineraries where you can get up close and personal with a variety of wildlife. This retreat also allows you to explore the tranquillity of pristine, unspoiled and uninhabited wildlife beaches, vast wetlands and a scenic boat cruise.

A suite at Makakatana Bay Lodge costs around R10 322 per night. Hawksmoor House in Stellenbosch. Picture: Instagram. Hawksmoor House This luxurious country retreat in Stellenbosch, about 45 minutes from Cape Town, is the perfect place to unwind and get some well-deserved rest.

Situated in the renowned Cape Winelands region, Hawksmoor House provides an indulgent, farm-style experience, including charming and spacious accommodation and captivating sceneries. The farm is also home to horses, cows, porcupines, hawks, pelicans and other wildlife. Hawksmoor House also offers myriad of activities, including connoisseur cooking classes, wine pairing dinners, gin and jazz picnics on the historic lawns and open-air movie nights under the starry skies. The price for a room at Hawksmoor House for two people sharing costs around R1 800 per night.

The Blyde River Canyon Lodge in Mpumalanga. Picture: Instagram. Blyde River Canyon Lodge Give your mom the gift of relaxation this Mother’s Day at The Blyde River Canyon Lodge, which offers guests a unique African bush experience. This retreat is located on a botanical reserve, alongside the sparkling waters of the serene Blyde River and is sheltered by the majestic Drakensberg Mountains.

At the lodge, you can enjoy the area’s abundance of fauna and flora. It is also situated close to the renowned Blyde River Canyon, the world's third largest canyon and, while there, take a trip to the God’s Window, a famous natural landmark found along the Panorama Route that offers a magnificent viewpoint over the Blyde River Canyon. Here, the cliffs drop away to an astonishing 700m to 900m gorge filled with trees, shrubs, and wildlife.

God's Window also offers spectacular views across the lowveld and on a clear day, you'll be able to see across the famous Kruger National Park towards the Lebombo Mountains in the distance. A room for two people per night costs around R2 950. Hacklewood Hill Country House in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Instagram. Hacklewood Hill Country House

This Victorian Manor House is situated near the Port Elizabeth oceanside. And while it might be too chilly to take a splash in the ocean, you can some quality time with loved ones at this beach house which is big enough to fit the whole family. This exclusive and luxury accommodation is nestled in a lush English garden setting in the leafy suburb of Walmer. It was built in 1898 and is one of the few remaining Victorian Manor Houses in the city.

The house has eight luxury en-suite rooms and each of them are individually decorated in palettes ranging from pastel blues and rose bedecked pinks to more masculine browns and reds. Enjoy your time here, sitting on the veranda which overlooks a sparkling swimming pool. You can also take a quiet stroll in the beautiful garden, where you can also enjoy the abundant birdlife which calls the grounds of Hacklewood home. In order to truly experience Hacklewood Hill Country House at the height of its Victorian glory, it is recommended for guests dine at the house’s five-star restaurant which serves some of the finest cuisines.

A room at the Hacklewood Hill Country House costs around R1 780 per night. An aerial view of the Irene Country Lodge. l INSTAGRAM Irene Country Lodge If you are in Joburg and looking for a quick Mother’s Day retreat, this 5-star accommodation in Centurion could be perfect for you and your family.

Even if you are from elsewhere in South Africa, a visit to Irene Country Lodge is worth it. The site offers an authentic farm experience, while also offering a touch of elegance and luxury. It is considered a haven of peace and tranquillity in the city where you can live out your countryside dreams.

The lodge is also home to the Camdeboo Day Spa which offers a wide range of beauty and wellness treatments. And on Sunday, the Irene Country Lodge will host a Mother’s Day buffet lunch at its Meadow Green Restaurant. This fine dining experience is set to include delicious food and great service that the lodge has become renowned for.