Thornybush’s commitment to sustainability strengthened by collaboration with The Long Run

Thornybush is delighted to announce its acceptance as a member of The Long Run, a pioneering community comprising nature-based tourism enterprises dedicated to advancing comprehensive global sustainability. The affiliation signifies Thornybush’s notable strides in fortifying its commitment to environmental preservation and community enrichment.

By aligning with The Long Run, Thornybush aims to augment its sustainability by collaborating with akin travel companies on a worldwide scale. The Long Run stands as a worldwide alliance of nature-centric tourism establishments committed to propelling holistic sustainability. Each member is driven by the aspiration to ensure a thriving and productive planet for future generations. Collectively, the group takes care of more than nine million hectares of various plants and animals. They also make life better for around 750 000 people. Additionally, the group help businesses that care for the environment to work together and do better at taking care of the environment.

They focus on four key factors: protecting nature, helping communities, respecting cultures and doing business well. Thornybush has made a positive change by using solar power instead of polluting energy sources, which has helped it reduce its impact on the environment. Picture: Supplied A pinnacle achievement pursued by all Long Run members is the attainment of the Global Ecosphere Retreat distinction. Recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, the prestigious standard stands as one of the most exacting benchmarks for sustainability within the tourism industry.

It serves as a testament to an organisation's comprehensive adherence to the 4Cs, encompassing exceptional nature conservation and a positive societal impact. Lindsay Hanekom, the general manager of Thornybush Community, said: “Thornybush's pursuit of this accolade is an ongoing journey, and makes us accountable and reflects our unwavering commitment to driving change and improvement. “Thornybush's transformative strides towards sustainability are evident through a range of initiatives already in motion in areas of conservation, renewable energy, waste management and the huge role we play in community initiatives which have been part of the Thornybush DNA for a very long time.”

It is also helping young people in its community by giving money for scholarships.

Thornybush has established comprehensive conservation programmes aimed at preserving the region's natural resources. The scholarships help students learn about working in the hospitality and tourism industry. Some of the students get to train and work in Thornybush’s lodges, while others find jobs nearby. The programme is growing, which means more opportunities for students to learn skills and work in an important industry where there aren’t always enough trained people. “Joining The Long Run amplifies our efforts to establish ourselves as a premier sustainable tourism destination, instilling a strong belief in our guests that our actions align with our words,” added Andy Payne, the CEO of Thornybush.