Thrifty Car Rental International rebrands to SANI Car Rental following acquisition

Springs Car Wholesalers (SCW Group), a long-standing franchisee of Thrifty Car Rental International, announced that it has acquired the SANI Car Rental brand and will be operating as franchisees under the esteemed SANI Car Rental brand in South Africa and Namibia. According to the group, this transition signifies a landmark moment for valued customers as the group seamlessly integrates SANI Car Rental into their operations, preserving the trusted local legacy of Thrifty Car Rental.

Imraan Moolla, former managing director of Thrifty Car Rental International and newly appointed MD of SANI Car Rental, said they are delighted to welcome SANI Car Rental into their fold to enhance the experiences of their cherished customers. “This strategic move empowers us to raise the bar in our service standards, expand our offerings, and reaffirm our dedication to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction,” said Moolla. SANI boasts a branch network comprising 20 branches, including locations at all major local and international airports and this extensive network is further enriched by a fleet of more than 10 000 vehicles.

“Our primary dedication continues to revolve around providing exceptional cars at competitive rates, alongside the exceptional service offered by our dedicated team of outstanding individuals,” said Moolla. He also revealed that the SANI brand goes beyond conventional car rental services, encompassing luxury vehicles, people carriers, 4x4 equipped vehicles, motor-homes, motorcycle rentals, a rent-to- own division, discreet armoured vehicles and a dedicated van rental division. “This comprehensive spectrum of offerings reaffirms our dedication to catering to the distinct requirements of every customer, regardless of the nature of their journey. SANI is without a doubt the true mobility solutions provider,” said Moolla.

As a proudly South African entity, SANI takes pride in its strong connections within the South African market and has dedicated service in the car rental sector for close to three decades and the company has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of customers. Moolla said the senior management team collectively holds over 200 years of expertise in car rental. “To stay at the forefront of the industry, SANI has made substantial investments in state-of-the-art technology, guaranteeing clients a seamless and efficient rental experience.

“The rebranding to SANI Car Rental symbolises a dynamic transformation in identity and trajectory, showcasing our dedication to innovation, expansion, and customer contentment. “The name change is not merely symbolic but represents a bold stride towards shaping the future of mobility in the region,” said the MD. Moolla also said the rebranding marks a fresh beginning, bringing forth exciting prospects for travellers and adventure seekers.