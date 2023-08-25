Enhanced efficiency, reduced costs and greater traveller satisfaction. This is what business travellers can look forward to after Ticketpro announced that it has launched Ticketpro Travel Solutions. The new travel management solution was launched in partnership with Spotnana, and according to Ticketpro it is set to challenge the legacy business travel market and put the power back in the hands of the business traveller.

Ticketpro Travel Solutions will assist businesses in effortlessly streamlining their travel operations by providing intuitive tools for travel booking, expense management integration, traveller tracking, and policy compliance . According to Ticketpro Travel Solutions CEO Brandon Duffield, by leveraging Spotnana’s cutting-edge technology and Ticketpro Travel Solutions’ vast network of partners, businesses can access a wide range of services through a single integrated platform. “This level of innovation is what the business market has needed for some time now. For too long we have hidden behind unseen fees and legacy systems. For the actual traveller this engenders a clear frustration for what should be the most seamless part of their journey.

“We are moving into new and much-needed territory with new technology now driving the most significant change to the way companies manage their travel programmes,” said Duffield. He also expressed excitement at the partnership with Spotnana as Spotnana’s innovative technology enables users to receive personalised recommendations, real-time updates, and proactive support throughout their journey. “Travellers can access real-time information on flights, accommodation, transportation and more, all within a user-friendly interface. The platform’s intelligent features incorporate traveller preferences, ensuring a personalised and delightful experience,” said Duffield.