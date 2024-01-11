TikTok users react to Top 10 countries considered to have the worst tourists

It’s no secret that travel and tourism is good business for any country. However, sometimes hosting tourists can become tedious especially for those who live in those popular tourists destinations.
Benjamin Franklin said, “Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days”, highlighting that hosts can also tire from hosting and that guests should be wary of not overstaying their welcome.
Tourists come in all shapes and sizes. Some are happy to be in a different country and look forward to new experiences while others can be rude and condescending.
If you’re wondering which countries export the worst visitors, here are the top 10 countries that produce the worst tourists, according to Travel Bible.
1.China
2. Israel
3. United Kingdom
4. United States
5. Russia
6. India
7. France
8. Australia
9. Canada
10. Germany
Canadian content creator, traveller and wedding photographer, Yani Machute, recently took to TikTok, to weigh in on who the good and bad tourists are.
Machute said that it comes as no surprise that America and Israel were at the top of the list with exporting bad visitors.
Commenting on Machute’s post, @b.__.x said: “Mainland Chinese tourists are the worst! There’s this famous beach in the Philippines where a mom let her toddler poop in the sand.”
Another TikTok user, @bbunzzo, said: “Europeans and Americans are the worst tourist. Both loud and obnoxious. Seems like they don’t research the country they are visiting and act as...”
Kierra Irvine commented: “Recently stayed at an all-inclusive in Mexico & felt the UK guests were definitely the loudest and made their presence known.”
While another user, Scott Lanton, commented: “I think it’s not the nationality, instead, just the individuals personality. I work in a tourist town, I’ve met so many different people 🥰.”