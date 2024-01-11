TikTok users react to Top 10 countries considered to have the worst tourists

It’s no secret that travel and tourism is good business for any country. However, sometimes hosting tourists can become tedious especially for those who live in those popular tourists destinations. Benjamin Franklin said, “Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days”, highlighting that hosts can also tire from hosting and that guests should be wary of not overstaying their welcome.

Tourists come in all shapes and sizes. Some are happy to be in a different country and look forward to new experiences while others can be rude and condescending. If you’re wondering which countries export the worst visitors, here are the top 10 countries that produce the worst tourists, according to Travel Bible. 1.China

2. Israel 3. United Kingdom 4. United States

5. Russia 6. India 7. France

8. Australia 9. Canada 10. Germany