Time Square converts 52 parking bays into bowling alleys

Menlyn is one of the busiest centres in Gauteng, with many people visiting the area daily. As we approach the festive season, families will be looking for safe and family-friendly environments to have fun.

To give the people what they want, Time Square has converted 52 parking bays into an eight-lane bowling alley. “Since opening six years ago, Time Square has been dynamic and has increasingly focused on diverse entertainment offerings, which is why we have expanded The Magic Company,” said Time Square General Manager Ruben Gooranah. What’s nice about this new spot is that is it open to children and adults because one can never be too old to play and have fun.

“Ten-pin bowling is enjoying a revival, and we offer a fun atmosphere with music and lights where everyone from the age of 10 to 100 can enjoy themselves,” said Gigi Goncalves, Director of Magic Company. As a cherry on top, the Magic Company at Time Square also offers the latest family and carnival-type games in which players win tickets that can be redeemed for prizes in the Magic Company shop, including items such as headphones, sweets and teddy bears. There are also hi-tech games, which you play for your entertainment, against yourself or a friend, and kiddy rides for smaller kids ranging from two to nine years.