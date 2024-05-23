Tips on how to avoid dehydration while travelling

When you are getting ready for a trip, staying hydrated while travelling might not be on your radar but it should be. Long-distance travel can be surprisingly dehydrating, setting you up for possible effects of mild dehydration such as headaches, dizziness and fatigue, before you even arrive at your destination.

Not getting enough fluids can interfere with attention span and mood, too. If you are wondering how to stay hydrated while travelling so you can start your trip on the right foot, these healthy travel tips can help. Avoid coffee and alcoholic drinks. Picture: Pexels/Samson Katt Avoid coffee and alcoholic drinks

Coffee and alcohol both have diuretic effects, meaning they increase urine production. Losing more water than normal causes your body to become dehydrated, especially if you are not taking in enough water to replace what you have lost. Though it may be tempting to grab a cup of coffee before your road trip or enjoy a cold beer, these items can contribute to dehydration. It is best to avoid caffeine and alcohol for these reasons. But if you do feel the need to consume either substance, be diligent about drinking extra water to replace the water you have lost.

Snack on foods with high liquid content Before indulging in salty snacks or sweet treats, try to snack on foods that contain electrolytes and water. For instance, bananas are an excellent source of potassium, while avocados are full of magnesium. Reaching for carrot or celery sticks, or most fruits and vegetables, can ensure you consume enough high-water perishables to stay hydrated.

Moreover, this would also keep you from consuming sodium-rich foods like chips, which can lead to dehydration and weight gain. Give yourself an incentive to drink water frequently. Picture: Pexels/Alexazabach Infuse water with flavour Give yourself an incentive to drink water frequently. While plain water is great, a little taste bud temptation can encourage you to drink more.

Infuse your water with fruits and vegetables like oranges, cucumber, berries, lemon, etc., for a natural hint of flavour. You can also make it fancier by adding mint or ginger to amp up your regular water. Utilise hydration stations Carrying a reusable water bottle with you is one thing, but knowing where and how to refill it when travelling is a whole other level.