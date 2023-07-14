Independent Online
Friday, July 14, 2023

Top 8 things to do in East London

Immerse yourself in the history and culture of the region by visiting the East London Museum. Picture: Riccardo/ Pexels

Published 4h ago

East London, South Africa, is a vibrant and culturally rich city that offers a wide range of attractions and activities for both locals and tourists.

Located on the eastern coast of the country, it boasts stunning beaches, historical landmarks, and a thriving arts scene.

Whether you're an adventure seeker, a history buff or someone who enjoys exploring diverse cultures, there is something to keep you entertained.

Here are 8 things to do when in East London.

Visit Nahoon Beach

Start your East London adventure by visiting Nahoon Beach, one of the most popular beaches in the city. With its pristine white sand, excellent surf conditions and beautiful coastal views, Nahoon Beach is a haven for water sports enthusiasts and beachgoers alike.

Explore the East London Museum

Immerse yourself in the history and culture of the region by visiting the East London Museum. This fascinating museum showcases exhibits on natural history, archaeology, and local cultural heritage.

Discover the East London Zoo

Animal lovers should not miss the opportunity to visit the East London Zoo. Home to a variety of wildlife species, including big cats, primates, and exotic birds, this zoo offers an up-close and personal experience with nature.

Make sure to catch the daily animal feeding sessions and educational talks.

Visit the Ann Bryant Art Gallery

Delve into the world of art at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery. Located in a beautiful historic building, this gallery showcases an impressive collection of contemporary South African art. Explore the diverse range of artworks and gain insights into the local art scene.

Enjoy a picnic at the Mpongo Park Game Private Reserve

Pack a picnic basket and head to the Mpongo Park Game Private Reserve for a day of relaxation and wildlife spotting. This reserve is home to a wide range of animals, including giraffes, zebras, and antelopes.

Take a self-drive safari and be captivated by the beauty of the African bush.

Go surfing at Eastern Beach

East London is known for its fantastic surfing conditions, and Eastern Beach is the place to be for surf enthusiasts. Grab your board and catch some waves in this popular surfing spot, or simply relax on the sandy shores and watch the skilled surfers in action.

Visit the Steve Biko Garden of Remembrance

Pay homage to one of South Africa's most influential anti-apartheid activists by visiting the Steve Biko Garden of Remembrance.

This tranquil garden commemorates the life and legacy of Steve Biko, who played a significant role in the struggle against apartheid. Take a moment to reflect and learn about the history of the country.

Sample local cuisine at the East London Food Market

Indulge your taste buds at the East London Food Market, where you can savour a variety of delicious street food and local delicacies. From traditional African dishes to international cuisines, this vibrant market is a culinary paradise.

Be sure to try the mouthwatering bunny chow, a South African favourite.

Whether you are interested in history, wildlife, art, or simply enjoying the beach, this vibrant city has something for everyone.

So, pack your bags, head to East London and embark on an unforgettable adventure in this captivating South African destination.

