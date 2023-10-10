Tourism deputy minister urges youth to snap up all opportunities in sector

Deputy Tourism Minister Fish Mahlalela has called on the youth to seriously take up all available opportunities being provided by the government, because quick fixes and short cuts to economic empowerment have not provided a sustainable solution to the socio-economic challenges facing the country. The deputy minister was speaking at the National Tourism Careers Expo 2023 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

The tourism expo is a collaborative initiative between various government entities, including the Department of Tourism; the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA); the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and its provincial marketing agency, the Gauteng Tourism Authority. The event was aimed at bridging the information gap between the tourism industry and learners while also providing a unique platform for the unemployed youth to interact directly with potential employers. Mahlalela said that tourism had come a long way from the precipice it faced during the Covid-19 pandemic; however, optimal rejuvenation of tourism will require an inclusive and transformative approach that ensures that all, in particular the youth and women, enjoy the benefits of the success of the sector.

“As government, our approach to a skills revolution is to assist people to upskill and future-proof themselves in the light of this fast-changing work environment to mitigate the impact of triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality,” he said. He highlighted that the Unicef report urged governments and businesses to address the global skills gap and decrease youth unemployment, and he called on the youth to seriously take up all available opportunities being provided by the government. Also speaking at the event, MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture, and Rural Development Tasneem Motara revealed that Gauteng’s tourism industry is set to receive a major economic boost from the provincial government.