Tourism Month: The most unique things for a foodie to do on a trip to the South Coast

KwaZulu-Natal’s exceptional food and drink scene has gained the province a reputation as a delectable destination for a foodie break. If you are after a more casual place to eat, KZN has a great selection of welcoming gastropubs both in the city centre and in the surrounding countryside – some of which also host live music.

KZN also has its fair share of cosy cafés, chilled-out bars, and restaurants, thriving local producers, and passionate artisans. If you are looking to travel to the South Coast, a region along the southern stretch of the coastline of KZN soon, you can feast on the memorable dining experiences below. The Waffle House The Waffle House is nestled in the tranquil subtropical edge of the Ramsgate Lagoon, and they have been serving wholesome, freshly made Belgian waffles since 1991.

To make their food just that bit more special, they try to use organically grown vegetables and salad produce whenever possible, avoiding foods that contain additives, preservatives, and colourants. They believe that food should be fresh, wholesome, nourishing, as well as delicious and so use only the finest ingredients available. All their waffles are sugar-free and made with free-range eggs. Alternative options include gluten, egg, or dairy-free waffles. Some dishes have ­vegetarian or ­vegan options.

Once you have tasted their unique waffles, finish your visit with a leisurely walk across the quaint wooden bridge to the beautiful Ramsgate Beach for a swim or a laze on the sand. Call: 039 314 9424. Paddlers Restaurant and Bar

Paddlers Restaurant and Bar. Picture: Supplied Paddlers Restaurant and Bar offers a great atmosphere, superb cuisine, and drinks at low costs and riverside dining. Situated in Port Edward, the restaurant also caters for birthdays, functions, and other special event. On the menu, you can expect garlic snails, peri per chicken livers, creamy garlic mussels, prawn cocktail, and calamari for starters. In the main section, you can expect chicken served with your choice of chips or baked potato and salad, seafood which is grilled or deep fried with your choice of chips or baked potato plus a salad and lemon or garlic sauce, steaks served with your choice of chips or baked potato and salad, and toasted sandwiches served with chips and onion rings to mention a few.

From their travels around the world over the past few years, the Packshed team got inspired by many of the things they savoured – Spanish dinner parties, late-night brasseries in France and Italy, and just simple good cooking at afternoon eateries in Southern Africa and Asia.

Their menu is based on these experiences, using earthly techniques like wood grilling, hot or cold smoking, and when it feels right, offering fusion-styled dishes from all over the world. They also work directly with local farms to source meats and seafood to ensure they are treated well, whether dry-aged or grass-fed, organic, or raised through sustainable methods. Call: 078 812 7272.

Cappello Recently launched, Cappello aims to bring delight to every experience. They promise to create an ideal flexible flavour and mood to complement any occasion. Situated inside South Coast Mall, the restaurant displays attractive décor and stylish interior finishing.

The Cappello concept has evolved dramatically since its inception in 2001. Where the brand was originally developed as a coffee shop, it is now a cocktail café. On their menu: the restaurant serves a delicious array of foods such as fresh sushi, seafood, and pasta as well as an array of continental dishes including delicious steaks and meats. The restaurant seems to be more of a beer, cocktail, champagne, whisky, and cognac venue but if you are a wine drinker you will be pleased to find all the usual favourites on their list.