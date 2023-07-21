Tourists flock to Death Valley National Park to experience the extremely hot weather, making it a ‘cool thing’ to do

While over 106 million people in the US find themselves braving heat alerts this week, a record-breaking heatwave gripped Europe, and Phoenix experienced 19 consecutive days over 43ºC. But there’s one scorching location that stands out above all – Death Valley National Park.

Located on the border of California and Nevada, Death Valley is renowned for its blistering heat. Temperatures there are nearing a staggering 54.4ºC, coming close to surpassing the record for the hottest-ever recorded temperature, an astounding 56.67ºC set at California’s Furnace Creek in July 1913. However, despite these life-threatening conditions, tourists are still flocking to the Valley, driven by a desire to experience the extreme temperatures and capture the moment with a unique photo opportunity – a giant thermometer.

Like, “Yes please, I’m okay with burning to death”, what is happening in this world? and that just for social media likes. According to Skin Cancer Foundation report, in addition to heatstroke and heat exhaustion, extreme heat can worsen pre-existing medical conditions like cardiovascular issues, respiratory problems, and diabetes. Not not mention the skin damage that comes with such exposure.

Selfie culture has undoubtedly become a global phenomenon, with individuals willing to go to wild lengths to achieve that viral-worthy image. However, in the quest for likes and comments, the line between thrill-seeking and recklessness becomes blurred. Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience near-record heat wave https://t.co/LbcHwKWmKq pic.twitter.com/fJSxYJpTrd — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) July 20, 2023 Additionally, a Weather Channel report featured “courageous” individuals hiking through the desert to stand beside the thermometer's reading of 133 degrees (According to a park ranger interviewed by The Weather Channel, these tourists want to experience what it's like to live in such an extreme place. Beyond the immediate risks of heatstroke and dehydration in extreme heat, the behaviour sets a concerning precedent.

Such actions may inadvertently encourage others to partake in dangerous endeavours for fleeting moments of online recognition. We've seen how deadly TikTok trends ended up in tears.