Travellers are looking forward to trying MSC Cruises cliffhanger over-water swing

Cruisers who have an appetite for adrenaline-packed activities have given MSC Cruises’ cliffhanger over-water swing, the nod of approval. MSC Cruises has announced that it would debut the only over-water swing ride at sea on-board MSC World America when the ship enters service in April 2025.

The global cruise line said the one-of-a-kind, edge-of-your-seat thrill ride would have guests feeling the wind in their hair as their view oscillated between the water below and the sky above. “The swing will tower above the new US flagship’s top deck, nestled in the heart of the ship’s Family Aventura district and beckoning thrill-seekers who want a rush of excitement. “The Cliffhanger’s four seats start off close to the deck before powered arms lift them into the starting position – up and out over the edge of the ship.

“From there, riders are propelled back and forth, high above the waterline and dangling 50m above the ocean below,” MSC Cruises said. Adrenaline junkies will dangle 50m above the ocean with the Cliffhanger on MSC World America. Picture: Supplied MSC World America is set to become MSC Cruises’ newest US flagship when she is named at Port Miami on April 9, 2025 and her guests will experience a new world of cruising as they explore seven distinct districts, each with its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences waiting to be explored. “MSC World America’s districts allow guests of all ages to choose their own vacation adventure and get the most out of their time on board,” said MSC Cruises.

Social media shared their views on MSC Cruises’ announcement after the cruise line shared the news on its Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSC Cruises Official (@msccruisesofficial) @mikethetravellover said: “I have to think about this before I try it lol.” @kean_sables_baron58 said: “On April 2025 I’m gonna cruise on board the MSC World America as the 2nd MSC World Class cruise ship 🤩🤩.”