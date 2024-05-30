Treat dad to these affordable excursions this Father’s Day

As Father’s Day approaches, finding enjoyable, chilled activities or something that offers an adrenalin rush, are at the top of the list for many. Dad’s special day this year is on Sunday, June 16, coinciding with Youth Day celebrations. The beauty of this, is that the holiday is on a Sunday making it a long weekend.

This gives you plenty of time to road-trip with dad. With South Africa offering plenty to do, there are a variety of adventurous - or chilled - activities to spoil dad with. Here are a few options to consider for this special day. Advanced driver training, Pretoria

A driver at in a car driving. Picture: Unsplash Treat dad to an advanced driver course and spend the day in style and on the track perfecting your driving skills. Zwartkops Driver Training is a 30-minute drive from Sandton and offers a variety of courses on defensive driving. There are plenty of reasons to go on defensive driver training as it helps drivers reduce accident rates by over 50% and shows drivers how to drive more efficiently, save on fuel and vehicle maintenance.

This is the perfect way to spend time with your petrol head dad or mechanic dad. An added perk, is that you’ll both get a certificate at the end of the course. A full defensive driving course starts from R3 750 a person using your own vehicle. Fishing, KZN South Coast

A group of men enjoying fishing on a chartered boat. Picture: Unsplash If dad enjoys a more laid-back atmosphere, why not treat him to a day out fishing. The KZN South Coast, about an hour from Durban, is a 120km coastal stretch from Scottburgh to Port Edward and boasts several incredible fishing spots for every level of angler, no matter the skill or budget. Fishing is great along this coastline throughout the year. Expect to catch different species at different times.

However winter is considered the best time primarily because of the annual sardine run, which takes place during the cooler months. The KZN South Coast also has plenty of fishing charters for deep sea fishing and accommodation if you decide to spend the night. Ruffian Deep Sea Fishing offers charter services with the booking information on their website. Abseiling, Cape Town

A man enjoys abseiling in Ca[e Town. Picture: Instagram Get dad’s heart pumping and step off 1000m above sea level on Table Mountain. This abseiling experience also provides awesome views with Robben Island, Lions Head, The Twelve Apostles and Camps Bay as the back drop and the deep blue Atlantic at your feet. Cape Town Abseil offers this experience on a daily basis weather permitting between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The overall experience will take about an hour. Included in the time frame is the safety demonstration, harnessing up, doing the abseil and a 30-minute hike to get back on top of the mountain. This is a great activity followed with lunch at a local restaurant. This experience costs R1 880 a person. Whiskey tasting, Johannesburg

The NPF Tasting Room at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram Treat dad to a whiskey tasting experience in at the NPF Tasting Room at Melrose Arch. The venue is perfect whether you have half an hour, the entire afternoon or you are just looking to enjoy a chat with dad before dinner. The classy joint offers a relaxed yet contemporary destination to delve deeper into the world of premium spirits. Each regular tasting room offers more than 600 rare bottlings and unique expressions of whiskey, rum, mezcal and cognac; available as single pours or tasting flights.

A hand-picked selection of special releases is also made available for sale. There are also expert spirit aficionados on hand to ask questions and learn more about the world of premium spirits. Bookings can be made online on their website. Game drive, Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park

A cheetah spotted at a game reserve during a game drive. Picture: Unsplash Connect with nature and treat dad to a game drive at the oldest game reserve in South Africa. Hluhluwe iMfolozi is a Big 5 game park, which is a 3 and a half hour drive away from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. You can opt for a self-drive in the comfort of your own vehicle or book a game drive with the many local services providers including hotels around the region.