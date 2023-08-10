Treat yourself and your girls to 3 blissful spa escapes in Hermanus

Sometimes, a girl just needs a break, some extra care and a touch of luxury. Imagine escaping to a fancy hotel where you can unwind and forget about the chaos of life, especially during this chilly winter we’ve been experiencing. Hermanus has a special charm that transports you to a different world. You can breathe in fresh air and fully enjoy the good things in life, especially the art of relaxation.

Tucked away in the Kogelberg Biosphere, a place known for its stunning flowers, you'll find the Arabella Hotel, Golf & Spa. They are rolling out the welcome mat this month for women to explore the beauty of nature, modern comforts and a special wellness experience in the heart of Hermanus. Arabella Hotel, Golf & Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arabella Hotel Golf & Spa (@arabellahotel_golfandspa) Who doesn’t love a spa treatment, especially when you’re out with your friends. Arabella Health Spa’s curated spa treatments range from soothing massages to invigorating facials, surrounded by pristine air and green landscapes. Retreat to lavish rooms with ocean and mountain view through sliding glass doors onto your private balcony. Indulge in culinary excellence at Jamani Restaurant, enjoy locally sourced dishes and international favourites. In April, Mrs Leo, a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town”, was spotted elegantly posing in front of the spa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐨| 𝐌𝐨𝐦•𝐖𝐢𝐟𝐞•𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 (@mrs______leo) Auberge Burgundy Boutique Hotel & Spa If an authentic stay is what you're seeking, then this is the perfect choice. The architecture belongs on the pages of an Italian travel magazine, transporting you to the heart of Italy while remaining in the Western Cape. It presents a haven where women can unwind and immerse themselves in ultimate relaxation this Women’s Month. Picture rejuvenating spa treatments that caress your senses in rooms that emanate comfort and style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auberge Burgundy (@aubergeburgundy) Take a leisurely stroll to the local dining hot spots, explore the craft market, browse boutique treasures, and immerse yourself in art galleries and shops. For those seeking seaside delights, the beach awaits a mere 50 meters away, offering water sports and nature tours. At Auberge Burgundy, all aspects of Hermanus’s allure are within easy reach.

Whether it’s a solo retreat, a getaway with friends or a romantic escape, it is where every woman can bask in the glow of self care. Digital creator @KAYLEIGH recently treated us to a visual feast with stunning snapshots from her stay at the hotel. Her images left us brimming with excitement for the upcoming summer season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAYLEIGH 🇿🇦 (@kayleighchanyan) Carchele Beauty Spa