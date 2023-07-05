Tswalu Kalahari Reserve opens new luxury camp

Tswalu Kalahari Reserve announced that it has more room for guests with the opening of its new luxury tented camp, Loapi. Loapi Camp boasts six private safari homes tucked into the contours of the ancient Korannaberg mountains in the Northern Camp.

According to the reserve, the camp is unique in that guests don’t share any communal spaces as the six private safari homes are each an exclusive-use retreat or independently run micro-camp. It revealed that the tents can accommodate two or four guests for the ultimate private wilderness experience. A bedroom with views of the Kalahari savannah at Loapi. Picture: Supplied “In the local language, Setswana, Loapi means ‘the space below the clouds’, and the light-footprint design speaks to being suspended between earth and sky,” said Tswalu Kalahari Reserve.

The reserve revealed that Loapi was designed by Cape Town architectural firm GAPP Architects, to meet stringent environmental standards and features further minimal-impact, eco-friendly design solutions, including the latest in solar power and water recycling technology, energy-efficient air conditioning, and solar-powered pool pumps. GAPP Architects’ Sally Tsiliyiannis said the overarching design philosophy was that the new camp needed to be as low impact as possible, to reflect Tswalu’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and the owners’ vision of regeneration of the environment. The deck at Loapi Tented Camp at sunrise. Picture: Supplied “The main design intent was that, should it ever be required, it would be possible to take the built structure apart and cart it away, leaving the environment exactly as it was found,” said Tsiliyiannis.