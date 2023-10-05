Tswalu Kalahari Reserve's eco-friendly approach earns it a spot in prestigious travel awards

Tswalu Kalahari Reserve's recognition for providing an exceptional guest experience with a minimal ecological footprint, highlights its dedication to creating memorable and environmentally-responsible safari adventures. Condé Nast's Readers Choice Awards involved over 520 000 Traveller readers who shared their first-hand travel knowledge by rating their best travel experiences across various categories.

Additionally, guests who voted for the establishment’s ongoing efforts to provide an exclusive wilderness experience across three sustainably run luxury safari camps spanning an impressive 114 000 hectares (280 000 acres). Notably, this represents the smallest guest footprint in a private reserve in South Africa. Furthermore, each booking at the reserve guarantees a private vehicle, guide, and tracker, enhancing the overall guest experience. Russel Binks, Head of Marketing, PR, and Sales for Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, expressed his gratitude, saying: “Being acknowledged amongst our incredible industry colleagues is, in itself, an incredible accolade.”

“Tswalu Kalahari Reserve showcases the richness and diversity of what South Africa offers as a wildlife destination and is driven by two ambitions: to create an inspirational experience for our guests and a conservation vision to restore the Kalahari to itself.“ Additionally, the award shows Tswalu Kalahari Reserve's dedication to being eco-friendly. This recognition can draw in travellers who are passionate about responsible travel and protecting nature. “With every guest contributing directly to the sustainability of the reserve in a true model of eco-tourism, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to each and every person who voted for us and for being such an integral part of our journey of restoration,” Binks concluded.