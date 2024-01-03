Turkish Airlines invests in new aircraft to enhance operational capabilities and environmental stewardship

Turkish Airlines announced a monumental expansion of its fleet with the acquisition of 355 state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft. According to the airline, this significant order comprises 250 of the best-selling A321s and 105 of the highly efficient A350 widebody aircraft, including 60 firm orders, 20 purchase right A350-900s, 15 firm order A350-1000s, and five firm order and five purchase right A350-Freighters.

They explained that this strategic acquisition underscores their commitment to enhancing its operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and passenger comfort . This acquisition was also to ensure that these next-generation aircraft aligns with the flag carrier’s vision to be a leader in the aviation industry, while supporting sustainable growth. “The addition of these Airbus aircraft will also further enhance the airline’s ability to connect Türkiye to the farthest corners of the globe, offering its passengers even more destinations and travel options while maintaining the highest standards of service and connectivity that Turkish Airlines is renowned for,” the airline explained.

Turkish Airlines currently flies daily direct to Istanbul from Cape Town and Johannesburg, they said. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines chairperson of the board and the executive committee, Prof Ahmet Bolat added that this landmark order is more than an expansion, and is “a testament to their dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and a sustainable future.” “The addition of these advanced Airbus aircraft to our fleet will not only enhance our operational capabilities, but also significantly contribute to our environmental goals,” Bolat said.

“This investment is a crucial milestone in the further evolution of Türkiye'’ aviation industry.” He added that by modernising their fleet with a more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, the airline will reinforce their leading position in global aviation and contribute to the nation’s prominence as an aviation hub. He also said that this expansion will also have a considerable positive impact on Türkiye’s tourism sector.

“Enhanced flight operations and increased connectivity, thanks to these state-of-the-art aircraft, will attract more international tourists, boosting the tourism economy.” “This will not only showcase Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to a wider audience, but also support the overall growth of the country,” he said. Bolat explained that with their home base in Istanbul, which straddles continents, they will continue their mission of bridging people from all over the world.

“These new aircraft are not just a step forward for Turkish Airlines, but represent a leap forward for the broader aviation and tourism industries in Türkiye, guiding us towards an even brighter future,” said Bolat. Also commenting on the acquisition, Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of International, said that this order for the latest generation aircraft is a demonstration of the bold vision by Turkish Airlines. “The A350-900, A350-1000, A350F and A321 will all be flagship aircraft in their respective category and efficiency drivers to shape the airline’s future and sustainable expansion, with more range, less fuel, noise and emissions and best cabin in class.”