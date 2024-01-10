Aviation is showing healthy signs of recovery and the industry is soaring. According Turkish Airlines, it carried 6.1 million passengers in December, an increase of 10.1%. The airline released its data on passenger and cargo traffic results for December which showed a 19.4% higher passenger capacity in terms of available seat kilometres (available seats multiplied by the number of kilometres travelled) compared to that of 2022.

The airline said that in December, the number of passengers recorded as 6.1 million and total load factor realised as 79.8%. “The number of carried passengers increased by 10.1% compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 6.1 million. International load factor was 80% while domestic load factor was 78.5%,” said the airline. It also revealed that the number of international to international passengers carried increased by 19% from 2.2 million in 2022 to 2.6 million in this period while the available seat kilometres increased by 19.4% compared with 16.6 for the same period in 2022.

When it comes to cargo or mail, the airline said that it cargo carried during the period of December 2023 increased by 15.8% to 159.7 thousand tons from 137.9 thousand tons in the same period of 2022. Turkish Airlines said that for the period January to December 2023, the total number of passengers increased by 16.1% to 83.4 million compared with 2022 and the number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 27.1% to 29.8 million from 23.4 million in the same period of 2022. The airline also revealed that the total load factor increased by 1.9 points to 82.6% compared to the same period of 2022, while the international load factor was 82.4% while domestic load factor was 84.3%.