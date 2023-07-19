Independent Online
Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Uncover all that the Mediterranean has to offer with Oceania Cruises in 2024

The Amalfi Coast in Italy which is part of Oceania Cruises itinerary for 2024. Picture: Supplied

The Amalfi Coast in Italy which is part of Oceania Cruises itinerary for 2024. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

If you’re looking to explore numerous cultural capitals and lesser-known gems on the Mediterranean in complete luxury, then you will be pleased to know that Oceania Cruises is offering an incredible line-up of immersive experiences across the region in 2024.

According to the world’s leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line, it has carefully curated voyages sailing from cities including Rome, Barcelona, Lisbon, Athens and London, aboard it’s Marina, Riviera, Sirena and Vista ships, for travellers who wish to delve into this region’s rich history and ancient cultures, cuisine and traditions.

Oceania Cruises said sailings range from 7 days to a 59-day Grand Voyage from Miami to Rome including 94 distinct itineraries spanning the entire region offering guests the opportunity to savour la dolce vita, whether they enjoy searching for truffles in the countryside close to Rome, exploring Santorini’s lesser-known active volcanoes or learning flamenco in Seville.

It also revealed that Food & Wine Trails Tours and Culinary Discovery Tours offer guests the chance to dive into the traditions of Mediterranean cooking, with intimate food and wine-focused tours designed for epicurean travellers.

Frank Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, said they’re delighted to offer such an extensive range of destination-intensive Mediterranean itineraries.

“Our carefully curated diverse range of shore excursions, plus the relaxing home-away-from-home ambiance on board our boutique ships, offers the perfect luxury vacation choice,” he said.

Del Rio also mentioned that this will allow their well-travelled and curious guests to look at beloved Mediterranean destinations through a different lens.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ expertly curated travel experiences, visit their website.

