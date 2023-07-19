Uncover all that the Mediterranean has to offer with Oceania Cruises in 2024

If you’re looking to explore numerous cultural capitals and lesser-known gems on the Mediterranean in complete luxury, then you will be pleased to know that Oceania Cruises is offering an incredible line-up of immersive experiences across the region in 2024. According to the world’s leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line, it has carefully curated voyages sailing from cities including Rome, Barcelona, Lisbon, Athens and London, aboard it’s Marina, Riviera, Sirena and Vista ships, for travellers who wish to delve into this region’s rich history and ancient cultures, cuisine and traditions.

Oceania Cruises said sailings range from 7 days to a 59-day Grand Voyage from Miami to Rome including 94 distinct itineraries spanning the entire region offering guests the opportunity to savour la dolce vita, whether they enjoy searching for truffles in the countryside close to Rome, exploring Santorini’s lesser-known active volcanoes or learning flamenco in Seville. It also revealed that Food & Wine Trails Tours and Culinary Discovery Tours offer guests the chance to dive into the traditions of Mediterranean cooking, with intimate food and wine-focused tours designed for epicurean travellers. Frank Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, said they’re delighted to offer such an extensive range of destination-intensive Mediterranean itineraries.