Unplug and reconnect at these campsites in South Africa

Get ready to dust off those tents and warm up your vocal cords for some campfire songs. Camping, with its promise of open skies, crackling fires, and a deep connection with nature, is a timeless way to escape the noise of the world. From calming beachside escapes to adrenaline-fuelled encounters with wildlife, we'll explore the unique camping experiences that South Africa has to offer.

Gauteng Bush Willow Tented Camps If you're seeking a taste of the great outdoors with a touch of chic, the Bush Willow Tented Camp is your go-to glamper's paradise. Nestled in the oh-so-picturesque Muldersdrift countryside, it's a unique experience.

There are two fabulous tent styles on offer. First up, we have the open-plan tent, perfect for those who prefer the seamless flow of space. And for those of us who appreciate a little privacy – the partitioned tent. Bush Willow Tented Camp is your go-to glamper's paradise. Picture: INSTAGRAM Each tent comes equipped with six camper-style single beds, all dressed up with comfy mattresses. No sleeping bags for our glamorous campers, thank you very much! You'll find a kitchen compartment that's so charming, you'll be whipping up gourmet meals in no time. Need a little freshening up after your day of outdoor decadence?

No worries, every tent comes complete with its very own en suite facilities, including a toilet and shower. Who says camping can't be posh? Kgaswane Mountain Reserve Situated near Rustenburg, the Kgaswane Mountain Reserve is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a serene escape in Gauteng. This natural gem offers a range of accommodation options, including campsites that provide a true wilderness experience.

Hikers and nature lovers will find Kgaswane to be a paradise. The reserve boasts numerous well-maintained hiking trails that wind through the rugged terrain. Kgaswane Mountain Reserve. Picture: INSTAGRAM These trails offer hikers a chance to explore the pristine natural beauty of the area, and the views from the mountaintops are nothing short of spectacular. It's an ideal destination for those who appreciate the tranquility and grandeur of highveld landscapes.

In addition to hiking, Kgaswane Mountain Reserve offers opportunities for birdwatching, picnicking, and game viewing. Visitors can spot a variety of indigenous wildlife, including antelope, zebra, and an array of bird species. The reserve is a fantastic location for photographers and nature enthusiasts looking to immerse themselves in the serene surroundings. KwaZulu-Natal

Injisuthi Camp Injisuthi Camp invites you to embrace the untamed beauty of Mother Nature. Picture: INSTAGRAM Situated amid the Drakensberg mountains in KwaZulu-Natal, Injisuthi Camp invites you to embrace the untamed beauty of Mother Nature. For adventure seekers, the Drakensberg mountains offer a multitude of trails, catering to all levels of hikers. From leisurely strolls to more challenging treks, the options for outdoor exploration are abundant.

At Injisuthi Camp, your camping experience is nothing short of extraordinary. The campsite is thoughtfully equipped with everything you need to ensure a comfortable stay. Immerse yourself in the exquisite surroundings that paint a picture of serenity and natural splendour. But the real show-stopper here is the breathtaking Drakensberg mountains that envelop you. With their towering cliffs, lush valleys, and pristine, crystal-clear streams, every turn reveals a spectacular view that remain eternally captivating. Bonamanzi Game Reserve

Nestled within the Hluhluwe region of KwaZulu-Natal, the Bonamanzi Game Reserve is a destination that seamlessly combines the wonders of wildlife and the serenity of nature. For camping enthusiasts seeking an authentic African safari experience, Bonamanzi is the place to be. There’s a variety of camping options to cater to different preferences. Whether you prefer the simplicity of a basic campsite or the added comforts of a well-equipped site, you'll find an option that suits your camping style.

The camp grounds are designed to provide an experience where campers feel closer to the natural world. Bonamanzi Game Reserve is a destination that seamlessly combines the wonders of wildlife and the serenity of nature. Picture: INSTAGRAM One of the main highlights of Bonamanzi is its exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities. The reserve is home to a rich diversity of African wildlife, including the iconic Big Five – lion, elephant, rhino, leopard, and buffalo. Safaris and guided game drives allow you to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

However, Bonamanzi is not just about the Big Five; it's a haven for bird enthusiasts as well. The reserve boasts a staggering array of bird species, making it a prime destination for birdwatching. Western Cape Algeria Campsite

This campsite offers a camping experience that combines scenic splendour with comfortable amenities. The campsite's location is unique, boasting dramatic rock formations, unique flora, and a nightly celestial display of stars. Hikers and nature lovers will find Algeria a veritable paradise. A network of hiking trails, including the famous Wolfberg Cracks and Arch, provides endless opportunities to explore the Cederberg's natural wonders. Each campsite is equipped with individual fire pits and picnic tables, and the ablution facilities are clean and efficient, making it an accessible option for both seasoned campers and newcomers alike. Picture: INSTAGRAM The camping facilities at Algeria Campsite are well maintained, ensuring a comfortable stay.

Each campsite is equipped with individual fire pits and picnic tables, and the ablution facilities are clean and efficient, making it an accessible option for both seasoned campers and newcomers alike. And those interested in history can explore the ancient San rock art, adding a cultural dimension to their adventure. Tsitsikamma National Park

Along the iconic Garden Route, Tsitsikamma National Park offers a collection of picturesque campgrounds. The campgrounds within the park provide access to the lush Tsitsikamma Forest, Storms River Mouth, and a network of hiking trails that lead you to spectacular coastal views. Camping in Tsitsikamma means waking up to the soothing sounds of the ocean and exploring unique marine and forest ecosystems.