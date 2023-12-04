Vusi Buthelezi brings a wealth of expertise to executive chef role at luxury Sandton hotel

The luxury @Sandton Hotel in Johannesburg has appointed KwaZulu-Natal-born Vusi Buthelezi as its new executive chef. Buthelezi brings a wealth of expertise and creativity to the prestigious hotel, located in Benmore Gardens.

His journey is a flavour-packed adventure, from his early days as an in-house trainee at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton to crafting culinary wonders at the Afrodisiac Lounge. Buthelezi’s other stints also include time in the kitchen at the Frankie Banana Restaurant, Fashion TV Lounge, Crown Plaza - The Rosebank Hotel and Holiday Inn - The Rosebank Hotel. As a graduate of HTA Culinary School, Buthelezi said: “I’m a culinary explorer, a hard worker who tackles each task with passion and perseverance.”

“I am very honoured to be appointed in my new role and I am looking forward to the opportunity to showcase my skills, learn as much as I can, and develop my career across several cuisines and culinary skills. “I enjoy thinking outside the box and showing my personality through different dishes, as well as conceptualising new menus and finding creative ways to plate up our delicious cuisine at the restaurant and clubhouse.” Buthelezi's kitchen philosophy is all about breaking the mould.

He thrives on “thinking outside the box, infusing personality into every dish, and conjuring up new menus that will make your taste buds dance”. He also wants to continue creating a positive workplace, which fosters a problem-solving approach and creates an enthusiastic team of chefs. The hotel’s general manager Anthony Batistich is thrilled to have Buthelezi joining the team.

“His culinary expertise and innovative approach align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences to our guests.” Batistich is confident that Buthelezi’s leadership will elevate the hotel’s culinary offerings. And when Buthelezi is not cooking up a storm at the hotel as well as well as at home, he enjoys devouring oxtail and traditional samp.