WATCH: Airline passenger reserves 3 seats to comfortably travel with his 63kg dog

Many of us enjoy encounters with animals, especially dogs. Except if it looks like they are ready to bite. Nevertheless, in today’s world, which can often feel like a dog eat dog world, we’ve reached a point where pets have gained access to planes.

In a recent video posted on TikTok, the entire flight was left astonished when a fellow passenger decided to bring aboard something that clearly exceeded the given dimensions for carry-on baggage. What unfolded was quite the scene as the passenger’s furry companion comfortably occupied two seats, the passenger himself settled into the third. But this wasn’t just your typical fur baby. It was a bona fide service dog!

Darwin, a five-year-old Great Dane, happens to be a service dog for the gentleman in question. This passenger named Gibon, working as a start-up founder, was en route from Los Angeles International Airport to New York LaGuardia Airport. His story takes a poignant turn as he discloses his battle with Crohn’s disease— a painful inflammatory bowel condition. For him, Darwin is more than just a loyal companion - he's a lifeline. With his debilitating flare-ups, having Darwin by his side is not just a luxury, but a necessity.

Whether it's accompanying him to the restroom when needed or providing pain-relieving pressure therapy, Darwin plays a crucial role. #tiktok #dog #fyp ♬ original sound - Gibbon @gibbon1215 Wanted to share a few more videos of Darwin showing how tight it was for her on the floor, hence why I asked if she could come on the seats. The last video is her on the seats just looking up (not howling) with sound. #greatdane As reported, “deep pressure therapy” finds application in calming individuals who experience intense psychiatric symptoms like fear, stress or anxiety. This method involves applying firm yet gentle pressure to alleviate these symptoms, promoting a sense of relaxation and relief.

American Airlines is a company that lets service dogs like Darwin come on-board, and they even allowed the owner book a whole row for them to make sure both can fly comfortably. Meanwhile, @emi asked: “HOW. please tell me. I have a very well behaved golden I would like to not drive all over the country with if I don’t have to.” Gibon wrote: “She is a service dog, but because of her size I bought three seats. Unfortunately you can’t fly with a big dog in the cabin if they aren’t service dogs.”