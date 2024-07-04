WATCH: American traveller shocked by the 'modernity' of SA malls, netizens react

An American traveller, @ManSplaining, took to TikTok to share his experience of landing in Johannesburg for the first time. However, South African TikTok users weren’t to impressed with what he had to say.

#travel #vlog ♬ original sound - ManSplaining @mansplaining1 How my first day went in Johannesburg South Africa 🇿🇦 #fyp In his video, captioned “POV: My first day moving from Houston TX to Johannesburg South Africa”, the content creator shared how his first day in Jozi went. After landing at OR Tambo International airport, he took a ride to Sandton City and expressed shock at how “modern” South African malls were. “I took a moment just to embrace the warm sunset of the city. It was real nice and it was real tranquil and I like how the city look. So this is us pulling up at the Sandton shopping centre which is one of the biggest malls in South Africa.

“As soon as I got in I was really impressed by the modernity of the mall,” said the traveller. He also revealed that he was working towards getting dual citizenship. Some South African TikTok users were offended by his choice of words in describing South African malls.

Below are some of the reactions: @brntbntn said: “this entire voice over is bursting at the seams with condescending undertones and misinformation. please go home.” Another user, @ndivhu_mutula, said: “Impressed by the modernity???? you thought you were gonna have hunt for clothes in the bushes?? Condescending much??🤔