WATCH: Author Jo Watson launches 'Love at First Flight' on LIFT flight

Passengers aboard LIFT flight GE131 from Johannesburg to Cape Town were recently treated to an unexpected surprise as they became the first to glimpse award-winning author Jo Watson's latest novel, “Love at First Flight,” during a spontaneous book launch in the sky. Collaborating with Jonathan Ball Publishers, LIFT orchestrated the exclusive event to coincide with the month of love, fittingly aligning with the romantic themes of Watson's newest book.

“Love at First Flight” tells the tale of an air-traffic controller and a pilot whose chance encounter leads to a fake dating pact, sparking unexpected connections and heart-warming revelations. Watson celebrated for her storytelling, has already enraptured readers worldwide with over ten books, including the overnight bestseller “Love To Hate You,” which soared to #9 on the Amazon UK charts. In a YouTube video titled "Jo Watson Talks About What Inspired “Love At First Flight," the 43-year-old, who has recently been diagnosed with autism, states that this is one of the most authentic books she has written.

“When I started writing this book, I got my diagnosis,” she says, “And I went for it. I just infused all of my vibe into the character of Pippa and so far the reviews have been amazing.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIFT Airline (@lift__sa) Jonathan Ayache, CEO of LIFT, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting local talent by providing a unique platform at 36 000 feet. “We’re proud to celebrate our local talent, so when we were approached to launch a book with Jo at 36 000ft, our immediate response was ‘let’s do it!’