WATCH: Canadian entrepreneur and TikTokker shares reason behind SA move and Mzansi reacts

According to the Harris, she has travelled to 29 countries around the world but nothing came close to the magic of Cape Town. “It is truly the most magical place in the whole world. I love it so much and I chose it because this place makes me the most happiest. I feel most at home here and I truly think I was born in the wrong country,” said Harris. She went on to say that if she is away from Cape Town, she often feels homesick and misses the city and encouraged more people to come.

“Um, if you haven’t been you’re missing out and you must come. And if you’ve been, you know exactly what I’m talking about,” said Harris. The digital entrepreneur also revealed that out of all the cities in the world, Cape Town beat Bali, Indonesia, to claim the top spot in her heart. “I thought that my dream home was actually in Bali and in Indonesia. I actually purchased a home there and I made it home and then in June of 2022, I left,” she said.

Unfortunately, Harris’ tribute and invite to fellow travellers wasn’t well received by some social media users. TikTok user @stephaniekristen_ said: “Please stop telling people - respectfully Cape Town is way too full.” Another user, @wase_mzanzi, said: “Glad you love being in South Africa but do you realize what it's doing for South Africans, the more of you come to stay? Gentrification and classism.”