WATCH: Cape cobra spotted at Cape Town gym

As temperatures soar this summer, snake catcher Tyrone Ping is being kept busy. His most recent call-out to was to a gym in Cape Town to rescue a slithering friend. In a video posted by the snake expert on social media platform TikTok, a Cape cobra can be seen hiding under a mat at a gym in the Mother City.

It seems the snake was trying to cool down in the gym. During summer, especially on very hot days, reptiles can overheat. They then seek out shade and a source of cool water. Any type of water feature, such as a fountain, backyard pond or even large puddles or ditches, can attract snakes. According to Ping, this particular Cape cobra wasn't "that big", as the species can grow to just under two metres long. On catching it, he put the snake into a tube for later release into the wild.

When it comes to keeping snakes out of your house, blog site Varment Guard states that snakes come to your property for the cover, moisture, darkness and food it provides; keeping them out means taking these things away from them. “First, find as many places to deprive snakes of cover as possible. Mow the grass short, trim bushes frequently and remove lawn debris. Snakes hate feeling exposed and avoid open, highly-visible areas.” The blog site also notes that property owners should look for and address sources of excess moisture, including making sure garden hoses and spouts are not dripping.