WATCH: Content creator gets dragged by TikTokkers for saying South Africa is more dangerous than the Gaza strip

American entrepreneur Troy Kearns, believes South Africa is the scariest place he has ever travelled to. In a video posted by So Viral SA on TikTok, Kearns talks about the places he has been to and reveals that South Africa is the scariest place he has been.

He said that he also visited Mexico and felt “totally comfortable” without any feelings of apprehension as he did while visiting South Africa. “Even my friends, people that I’ve taken to Mexico before have that same feeling before they get there and when they get there with me, they’re like holy cr*p, that was all like in my own mind,” said Kearns. Of course, TikTok users were not having it and were quick to defend Mzansi in the comments section.