WATCH: Content creator gets dragged by TikTokkers for saying South Africa is more dangerous than the Gaza strip

American entrepreneur Troy Kearns, believes South Africa is the scariest place he has ever travelled to.
In a video posted by So Viral SA on TikTok, Kearns talks about the places he has been to and reveals that South Africa is the scariest place he has been.
“One of the scariest places I’ve ever been was South Africa. I went to a place called Camps Bay and then I also went to some other places in South Africa and I literally was like yeah, I’m on high alert here,” said Kearns.
The entrepreneur said that he has been the Gaza Strip in Israel, however, he still felt safer there than in Mzansi.
@soviralsa South Africa is more dangerous than the Gaza strip during war! 😱 #southafrica #dangerous #crime #gaza #palestine #israel #war #capetown #campsbay #afrikaans #interesting #westerncape #capeflats #johannebsurg #durban #SAMA28 #gauteng #crimeinsouthafrica🇿🇦 #satiktok🇿🇦 #viralsouthafrica #fyp ♬ original sound - SoViralSA 🎥🇿🇦
“I’ve even been to the Gaza strip or close to the Gaza strip right in Israel where you can literally hear bombs going off,” said Kearns.
He said that he also visited Mexico and felt “totally comfortable” without any feelings of apprehension as he did while visiting South Africa.
“Even my friends, people that I’ve taken to Mexico before have that same feeling before they get there and when they get there with me, they’re like holy cr*p, that was all like in my own mind,” said Kearns.
Of course, TikTok users were not having it and were quick to defend Mzansi in the comments section.
TikTokker Amanda Kwange said: “Bro which Campsbay did you go to??? Am so confused.”
CJ Ferreira added: “Bro said Camps Bay and dangerous in the same sentence 😂.”
@martsofhearts said: “Having travelled to every continent (excl Australia), worked for months in E and W Africa and I live in Jhb, the scariest place I’ve been to is Miami.”