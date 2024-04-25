After turning 40 in December, DJ Zinhle promised herself that she would live life to the fullest and that’s exactly what she’s doing. The popular South African DJ and entrepreneur recently took to Instagram to share a reel of her solo date while on a trip in Hong Kong.

She said that following a week of travelling extensively to destinations including Dubai, Hong Kong and China, she decided to treat herself to a solo date and went roller-skating and to a spa for a pamper session. Her post captioned “How I spent the last Sunday of my trip in Hong Kong.. Investing in some self love is so important ❤️“ proved that the mom of two doesn’t skimp on self-care Sundays, no matter where she is in the world. “So over the last seven days I’ve been in three cities working hard, oh my god but if there’s one thing that I’ve decided since I’ve turned 40 is that I’m going to live my life to the fullest and do the things that I love,” said DJ Zinhle.

She revealed that she took up skating as a means to do something for herself that brings her happiness and gives her joy. “We are married, we are parents, we are business owners, we are this, we are that but we are nothing to ourselves and this is why I took up skating,” she said. She then asked her friends and followers what is it that they do in order to treat themselves or invest in themselves?

Commenting on her post, @molatsi_k73, said: “😢 I don’t do anything for myself, I needed to hear this ❤️.” Another user, @pontshopm, said: “3years ago decided I’m going to swim till this day I do it for me 😍.” @bonnie_nolwazi commented: “❤️❤️ I took up skating when I turned 30 last year. BEST INVESTMENT. Thank you for this video.”