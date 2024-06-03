WATCH: Flight attendants aren't greeting you just to be friendly, these are the other reasons why

YOU may have noticed that flight attendants tend to make us feel very welcome when stepping into the plane. Well, it turns out the cabin crew aren’t just being polite and wishing you a good start to your holiday.

Their friendliness, it seems, is not just a case of being nice, but keeping a lookout for the condition of passengers stepping on board. One flight attendant, Rania (@itsmekikooooo), has taken to X to share with her followers the real reason why stewards give passengers such a warm welcome. “Did you know that your flight attendant greets you not only out of politeness?,” she wrote in the caption over footage of her making an inflight announcement.

One person commented, alluding to already knowing this, saying: “I had pancreatitis when I was in Corfu. I acted normal going onto the plane otherwise I knew they wouldn’t let me on." A second joked: “Me with headphones walking on the plane completely ignoring the flight attendants... ” A third said: “Ah okay this makes a lot of sense, I always get the same look going on flights.”

Another flight attendant added in the comments section: “We look for anyone who hasn’t got any mobility issues, can speak English, looks like they will be able to open a door and ideally travelling alone. "That makes you an ABP (able-bodied person)." Another user wrote in the comments: “I got chosen to sit at the exit row in case I needed to open the door.”

Another said the same thing. “Have you ever walked on a plane to a flight attendant greeting you, or the flight attendants walking up and down the aisle? I’m about to tell you what we’re really doing. “When you’re walking on the plane and see our happy smiley face, we’re actually looking you up and down and we’re trying to find our ABPs - our able-bodied people.