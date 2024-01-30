WATCH: French Michelin-starred chef Frédéric Simonin ready to serve customers flying from Paris to SA with his signature menus

For the first time, Air France is entrusting the creation of the à la carte menus in its long-haul Premium Economy cabin to a leading French Michelin-starred chef, Frédéric Simonin. On departure from Paris, Simonin has created two dishes for the plane customers to choose from, including a vegetarian option.

The dishes include the salmon risotto with orzo pasta, wild dill, and lemon sauce; and trofie pasta bake with porcini mushrooms and hazelnuts. New Air France à la carte menu. Picture: Thomas Hericourt Commenting on the recent role, he said he agreed to work with Air France quite simply because it is a prestigious company that represents France and its values. “When you know Air France, you know its reputation and when you know that it flies to the four corners of the world, it is quite emotional. I like to work with a wide variety of products in the kitchen. Nothing is left to chance in the cabin.

“So, we like to use seasonal produce and we try to make sure that our dishes awaken customers’ taste buds so they really enjoy their time on board. “Unlike some of my colleagues who discovered a passion for cooking at an early age, for me it came with time. I learnt to love what I do, and I still love it today at my age,” said Simonin. The award-winning chef learnt the ropes in top restaurants and alongside great chefs, from Ledoyen (one of the most storied restaurants in France) to Joël Robuchon (French chef and restaurateur), before becoming the Best Craftsman of France himself in 2019.