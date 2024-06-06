WATCH: Hitchhiker shares journey from Southampton to South Africa on TikTok

Since the beginning of February 2024, hitchhiker and TikTok content creator, Timo de Jong (@TimoDeJong22), set out on a journey of a lifetime travelling from the United Kingdom to South Africa. According to De Jong, he set himself the mammoth task of travelling more than 10 000 miles (16 093km) from Southampton to Cape Town with just his backpack, black marker and a piece of cardboard.

#hitchhiking #Africa #TravelAfrica ♬ original sound - Timo | Professional Hitchhiker @hitchhikertimo I'm excited to officially announce my most daring adventure to date: Hitchhiking from Southampton 🇬🇧 to South Africa 🇿🇦 Last year I hitchhiked from Mexico city to Panama city and I figured it's about time for a bigger challenge. I'm currently still travelling around the UK and the plan is to leave about 2/ 3 weeks from now. First I want to make my way across the channel, then down to Spain, across to Morocco and then after that, travel along the West coast of Africa. I honestly don't have the slightest idea how long it'll take, but I guess we'll find out soon enough. I can't wait to finally start exploring Africa! #SouthamptonToSouthAfrica “Hitchhiking from Southampton to South Africa is something that has never been done before and I’m about to change that. “Starting in February, I’ll be attempting to hitchhike more than 10 000 miles through roughly 20 different countries,” he said. The backpack hitchhiker has been to Paris, Toulouse, Carcassonne and Barcelona where he was almost robbed by two kids.

On day 26 of his adventure in Tarragona travelling to Valencia in Spain, he met up with a fellow hitchhiker, Courtney, from Toronto, Canada, who had been hitchhiking through England and they both decided to journey together to Morocco. They took a ferry across from Algeciras, Spain, to Asilah, Morocco, and explored places including Chefchaouen, Fes and Mohammedia in the north African country. #hitchhiking #adventure #traveltiktok #southamptontosouthafrica ♬ original sound - Timo | Professional Hitchhiker @hitchhikertimo Day 111 of hitchhiking from Southampton 🇬🇧 to South Africa 🇿🇦 Sorry, looks like short videos are back for a little while as I unfortunately won't be doing much over the next couple of days. Danane 🇨🇮 Number of rides after today: 191 Total distance covered: 10927km #travelreel De Jong and Courtney are currently on day 111 in the Ivory Coast.