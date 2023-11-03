WATCH: ‘I don’t believe in jet lag,’ says actress Tracee Ellis Ross

Jet lag is a common side effect of travelling and according to You and Your Hormones, close to 60% to 70% of long haul travellers will experience some form of the condition. The condition is characterised by extreme tiredness and other physical effects felt by a person after a long flight across different time zones and anyone can experience it, except “Blackish” and “Girlfriends” actress, Tracee Ellis Ross.

In her latest interview with Travel+Leisure, the American actress revealed that when it comes to travelling, she doesn't believe in jet lag. "I don't believe in jet lag. Part of that is mind over matter. I never tell myself what time it was where I left," said Ross. The actress, an avid solo traveller, continued to share her beliefs on why the concept of jet lag doesn't exist for her.