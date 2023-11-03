WATCH: ‘I don’t believe in jet lag,’ says actress Tracee Ellis Ross

Jet lag is a common side effect of travelling and according to You and Your Hormones, close to 60% to 70% of long haul travellers will experience some form of the condition.
The condition is characterised by extreme tiredness and other physical effects felt by a person after a long flight across different time zones and anyone can experience it, except “Blackish” and “Girlfriends” actress, Tracee Ellis Ross.
In her latest interview with Travel+Leisure, the American actress revealed that when it comes to travelling, she doesn’t believe in jet lag.
“I don’t believe in jet lag. Part of that is mind over matter. I never tell myself what time it was where I left,” said Ross.
The actress, an avid solo traveller, continued to share her beliefs on why the concept of jet lag doesn’t exist for her.
“I constantly, from the moment I get on the plane, tell myself the time of where I’m going and if its a long flight I try and sleep for where I’m going, even if I stay up when everybody else is asleep on the plane,” she explained.
Ellis Ross also shared some tips on how she helps her body adjust to a new environment to prevent feeling jet lagged.
“The other thing that I do is that when I land in my destination, If I can’t face my body towards the sun to tell my body this is what time it is where I am, I take a hot bath and try and really anchor my body so that I remind my body that I’m not on the plane anymore,” she shared.