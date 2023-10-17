WATCH: Is this woman extra for cleaning her hotel room when she checks in?

Going on holiday and booking into a hotel is usually a time to relax, rest and enjoy a room and cleaning service. But that is not the case for this American content creator. Rochelle Niki Stewart, also known as @operation_niki, has netizens divided on whether her cleanliness is normal or obsessive-compulsive.

“Like I always say, this clean life ain’t for everyone and that’s okay. Do you! But I know that thousands of people check in and out of these hotel rooms and majority of them have the mindset of most of these people in my comments, which leads me to fully believe that these rooms are not as fully clean as you think they are,” said Niki. She commented that hotel housekeepers have a lot of work to do and simply don’t have the time to clean as well as people think they do. “I stayed at a hotel room the other day that had bloodstains on the mattress cover. And this was a five-star hotel,” said Niki.

Niki also goes on to reveal that her cleaning takes about 20 minutes and does not take up much out of entire week stay. “I’m not here to convince you to clean your hotel rooms. My videos are here to educate and share what I like doing for me and my family. The last thing I wanna do is contract a disease or carry home bedbugs. Better safe than sorry in my opinion,” said Niki. One TikTok user, Lidia, commented: “As a former housekeeper you should definitely disinfect the bathroom because where I worked we used one cloth to wipe everything, including the toilet.”