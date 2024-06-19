WATCH: Live out your wildest dreams by renting out this affordable private island

Imagine a getaway on a private island with just family and friends? Well it’s all within reach and you don’t have to be a millionaire for this experience. According to a video posted by travel content creator Carlinn, also @campsbaygirl, on social media platform TikTok, eager travellers can book out Nosy Vorona from just R1 800 a person a night.

Nosy Vorona is part of the archipelago of islands around Madagascar. The island is accessible by plane, and then a boat. Madagascar, officially the Republic of Madagascar, is an island country comprising the island of Madagascar and numerous smaller peripheral islands. Lying off the south-eastern coast of Africa, it is the world's fourth largest island, the second-largest island country and the 46th largest country in the world The travel content creator also revealed that to have the island to yourself, you have to book for anywhere between six to nine people.