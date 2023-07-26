WATCH: Meet the deaf and blind dog making waves on TikTok as the ultimate beach guide

In a recent video making the rounds on TikTok, a traveller named Hannah Brown was enjoying her holiday on the islands of Turks and Caicos when she was greeted by a dog. The caption says: “When your Airbnb comes with a deaf/blind dog that leads you to the beach every morning.”

The dog, named soldier, is both deaf and blind but resides on the Airbnb property. While it's not unusual for Airbnb properties to have dogs around, this four-legged friend was nothing short of extraordinary. He made it his job an honour to lead tourists to the mesmerising beach. Despite his inability to see, he held a profound understanding of the beach's beauty, how amazing is that?

Dogs rely heavily on their sense of smell, and in the absence of sight and hearing, it becomes even more crucial for them. Soldier might have developed an exceptional ability to navigate and explore his surroundings using his keen sense of smell. Soldier used to roam around the beautiful island of Providenciales before he took the tour guide title. However, unlike the other dogs on the island who kept wandering around, he felt it was time to find a real home and have a family to love him.