WATCH: Mzansi parents troll kids while they live it up at Rugby World Cup

While the rest of us mere mortals are wrestling with the unpredictability of load shedding and weather, there's a special breed of South Africans who've decided to dodge all those problems with a one-way ticket to France. Their mission: to back our boys in green and, of course, explore France while they’re at it.

But, in the grand tradition of South African humour, one particular couple has thrown a curveball into the mix and Mzansi is in stitches. You’ve got a mom and dad, in Springbok gear. But instead of holding up a sign that says, “Go Springboks!”, or something similarly patriotic, their sign reads, “Our kids think we’re on a business trip. Hi Matthew & Luke.” Matthew and Luke believe that mom and dad were off sealing business deals in France but kaantie they were cheering on the Springboks.

@Keneilwe posted the photo on social media with a caption that read: “This is hilarious”. 😂😂 this is hilarious pic.twitter.com/lPcJoO2C1x — Kimbo (@Keneilwe__) October 1, 2023 This couple has mastered the art of humour and trolling their kids. So, here's to this couple who's out there in France, having a blast, and keeping their kids thoroughly confused. If laughter is the best medicine, then they’ve just given Mzansi a hearty dose of hilarity.

"South Africans are something else," wrote one.

"South Africans are undefeated 😅😅😅," another X user added.

Some tweeps took the opportunity to troll their birth names: "They really named their kids after Jesus's disciples 😭😭😂🩷. I'd name my dad Judas after this."