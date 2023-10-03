Independent Online
Tuesday, October 3, 2023

WATCH: Mzansi parents troll kids while they live it up at Rugby World Cup

Picture: Screenshot/X

Published 2h ago

Share

While the rest of us mere mortals are wrestling with the unpredictability of load shedding and weather, there's a special breed of South Africans who've decided to dodge all those problems with a one-way ticket to France.

Their mission: to back our boys in green and, of course, explore France while they’re at it.

But, in the grand tradition of South African humour, one particular couple has thrown a curveball into the mix and Mzansi is in stitches.

You’ve got a mom and dad, in Springbok gear. But instead of holding up a sign that says, “Go Springboks!”, or something similarly patriotic, their sign reads, “Our kids think we’re on a business trip. Hi Matthew & Luke.”

Matthew and Luke believe that mom and dad were off sealing business deals in France but kaantie they were cheering on the Springboks.

@Keneilwe posted the photo on social media with a caption that read: “This is hilarious”.

This couple has mastered the art of humour and trolling their kids.

So, here's to this couple who's out there in France, having a blast, and keeping their kids thoroughly confused. If laughter is the best medicine, then they’ve just given Mzansi a hearty dose of hilarity.

“South Africans are something else,” wrote one.

“South Africans are undefeated 😅😅😅,” another X user added.

Some tweeps took the opportunity to troll their birth names: “They really named their kids after Jesus’s disciples 😭😭😂🩷. I’d name my dad Judas after this.”

Fingers crossed that Matthew and Luke aren’t hosting an enormous bash at their place!

