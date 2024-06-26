WATCH: Nyala escapes a close encounter with a leopard at a Kruger National Park lodge

Sometimes you don’t have to venture too far from the comfort of your room to get front-row action while you are on a safari vacation. That was the case for Esther Boshoff, who took to TikTok to share footage of a leopard stalking an nyala at a lodge in Sabie Sands at the Kruger National Park’s Ehlanzeni region in Mpumalanga.

The video captioned ‘A leopard stalking a nyala right outside my room window!’ has received more than 40K likes with TikTok users seeking clarity on the fate of the nyala that was being hunted. #leopardcrawl #hunt #hunting #stalk #wildlife #wild #wildanimals #africa #southafrica #safari #safarilife #fyp #adventure #africanwildlife ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger @esther.boshoff A leopard stalking a nyala right outside my room window! #leopard In the video, the leopard can be seen crouching in the distance as iy slowly made its way towards the nyala grazing on the lawn outside of Boshoff’s window. The nyala is totally unaware of the incoming danger. Commenting on Boshoff’s first video, @fav_poetic_portraiture, said: “You’re witnessing a murder and you’re not saying anything😭😭.”

Another user, @shakazwide, said: “Welcome to SA where you don’t have to pay for game drives. you just open your window and watch National Geographic.” @kelo.m said: “I would’ve screamed just add drama in the leopards life 😂😂😂 🙈.” And @t_money20133 said: “Why go on a game drive when you can stay in your room!! 😃.”