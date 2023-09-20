WATCH: Passenger records in-flight rant: ‘Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you f**king bum’

Ever wondered why some influencers carry such a hefty chip on their shoulders? Well, it's no secret – their overblown egos owe their existence to us, the audience. In a recent ordeal, Morgan Osman, the self-proclaimed "Instagram famous" sensation who once boasted of a romantic link with Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari post-divorce, is now facing the online wrath for her in-flight tantrum.

The viral clip, currently gaining traction on Reddit, captures the fashion diva engaged in a heated exchange with an unseen passenger. She's seen hastily snatching her belongings on an unspecified American Airlines flight. In the midst of the chaos, you'll hear phrases like "Call me a b—h again," and she added with a hint of defiance, "I did nothing wrong“. Following this, the fellow passenger she's squabbling with asks her to just "shut up“. But Morgan doesn't hold back, telling the person to "shut the f—k up" instead.

As Morgan sashays away she notices a passenger filming her. “Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you f**king bum,” she added. That’s gotta sting! @EdKrassen posed the question on X: “Her name is Morgan Osman. Was she justified or not?”

Her name is Morgan Osman.

Was she justified or not?



There was another airline incident that is going viral on social media.



This time it was a woman who got into an argument with some other passengers an airplane.



When she sees a man recording her, she immediately tells him… pic.twitter.com/d9I3nFxANk — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 18, 2023 However, as stated in the X post, there’s not much evidence to what happened exactly. @gpteezy posted: “Here’s to Ed getting a good laugh at some possible mental illness. Good for you, Ed.” Here’s to Ed getting a good laugh at some possible mental illness. Good for you, Ed. — gerard pacifico (@gpteezy) September 18, 2023 I don’t know why the man’s jumped to conclusion of mental illness immediately. This situation rings a familiar bell, just like when another woman claimed to have spotted something eerie during a flight and adamantly refused to continue flying any further.

@Av8Suzie responded to the mental illness comment: “Why are you assuming that the insta famous hot chick has mental illness? You are the only one I’ve seen make this claim. “Not saying you’re wrong, IDK - I’m not a mental heath professional so I’d feel weird putting that out there without some type of proof. I’ll apologize as soon as you post it. Thank you.” Why are you assuming that the insta famous hot chick has mental illness? You are the only one I’ve seen make this claim. Not saying you’re wrong, IDK - I’m not a mental heath professional so I’d feel weird putting that out there without some type of proof. I’ll apologize as soon… — SuzieJ3AV8R (@Av8Suzie) September 18, 2023 It could just be entitled behaviour or her standing up for herself. We’ll never know, or we will, since airplane videos are the new trend. She’ll probably explain herself shortly, in a TikTok clip or something.