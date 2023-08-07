WATCH: Passengers receive surprise Ted talk from captain on proper conduct during pre-flight

The captain’s extensive monologue covered nearly every flight scenario, ranging from attentively heeding flight attendants to displaying courtesy while using mobile phones and adhering to middle seat decorum. The passenger named Anna Leah Maltezos, shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: “Thank you for coming to his TED talk.’’

He starts off by stating that passengers need to respect the rest of the staff on board. “Be nice to each other. Be respectful to each other. I shouldn’t have to say that,” the captain emphasised. It comes as no surprise since we’ve seen various videos making the rounds of passengers misbehaving or losing their sh*t on board. This scenario kind of reminds me of the Drake incident, who also used his platform to give a fan a TED talk on the dangers of vaping.

Furthermore, the captain was very stern on what the passengers should not do, including falling asleep on someone. "Put your junk where it belongs. Everybody paid for a space. Don't lean on other people. Don't fall asleep on other people. Don't drool on them, unless you've talked about it and they have a weather-resistant jacket,'' he jokingly said. "He's not wrong. For him to say this, that means he's fed up with all these childish adults," commented one.