WATCH: SA is a paradise, says African-American teacher who moved to Mzansi

Netizens have expressed mixed views after African-American teacher @Leahthevibe took to social media platform TikTok to share that she quit her job to move to South Africa. She captioned her video: “POV: Quit your job as an elementary teacher & move to South Africa… Mzansi is a paradise.”

@leahthevibe ♬ Love Me JeJe - Tems “I’m just trying to come and like be free, but I get it. All feelings about gentrification, colonialism and capitalism. I get it. That’s why I’m here. Because as much as y’all want to see me as an American, which is my nationality, I’m you. “I’m a descendent of a stolen people and some of us don’t know where we are, all we can do is trace our names back to slave plantations and hope and pray we will ask the right questions before we lose our elders,” Leah shared.

That said, there were mixed reactions to Leah’s announcement. Here’s what some people had to say: @mrsonkuna said: “Why mean comments from South African? So many South Africans are moving abroad, should they be treated the same? Welcome to SA sis.” Another user, @vee_lee2, said: “Move to SA for how long??? You need to go back home at some point.”