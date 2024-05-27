WATCH: Self-drive safari goes wrong as lion nibbles on car tyres

When taking a self-safari drive, travellers are often advised that due to the nature of animals and the environment, anything can happen. In the latest tales of the unexpected happening, a video of a game drive gone wrong has surfaced on social media.

In the video posted by @refiilwe_e on social media platform TikTok, a young lion is seen nibbling on the tyre of a VW Polo at Lion & Safari Park in the Bojanala Platinum District of the North West Province. #viral #harties #birthday ♬ original sound - Bionation @refiilwe.e Self Drives are a big NO #fyp The video captioned “Self Drives are a big no” has received over 4.1m views and according to Refilwe, she witnessed the incident on a visit to the park on her birthday. In the video, the young lion, fascinated by the wheels, grasps onto the vehicles tyre and bites into it with the occupants of the vehicle safely locked inside.

The driver tries to manoeuvre away without injuring the lion. No injuries were reported due to the incident and kudos has to be given to the driver for remaining calm in the situation. Making light of a tense situation, TikTok users shared their views on the incident. Social media user @gigi_gilly said: “Insurance what happened:😏 me a lion ate my tyres 🛞🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”