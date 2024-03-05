WATCH: South Africans react to travel digital creator’s unflattering video of Mzansi

South African TikTok police are always on standby and ready to defend the country. Digital creator Morgan India, @morgan.venn on TikTok, learned this the hard way after she posted a video on TikTok implying that Mzansi was an unsafe country.

In the video posted by Venn, she created a video montage of a variety of security systems in a South African home titled “guess what country I’m visiting (hard edition)”. @morgan.venn the travel vlog will be coming soon tho 😇 and I actually do love it here ♬ Merry GO Round of Life by Xakei - Xakei_Pn Venn’s video includes her showing a Trellidor, high fencing, burglar guards and a purge door inside the house. Her caption on the video read: “the travel vlog will be coming soon tho 😇 and I actually do love it here”. Commenting on Venn’s video, @ben_webster_ said: “I’ve lived in South Africa and I’ve never seen that automatic door thingy.”

Another user, @ntitamyav, also reiterated Ben’s sentiments and said: “Girl, I’ve lived in South Africa and I’ve never had to do this … 👀.” TikTok user, @flossiecarpenter, said: “South Africa and I only know this because your other video with the closing wall door thing by the stairs, showed up on my fyp a few days ago 😂.” While another user, @megan22202, said: “My aunt lives in South Africa she says she can’t leave her house past 5 bc it gets so wild.”

The video received 3 million views, over 185K likes and over 2 000 comments. According to Venn, her father is South African and she used to visit Cape Town as a child for Christmas. In a later video, she backtracks on her views and posted a video saying that South Africa isn’t really that dangerous.