WATCH: South Africans react to travel digital creator’s unflattering video of Mzansi

South African TikTok police are always on standby and ready to defend the country.
Digital creator Morgan India, @morgan.venn on TikTok, learned this the hard way after she posted a video on TikTok implying that Mzansi was an unsafe country.
In the video posted by Venn, she created a video montage of a variety of security systems in a South African home titled “guess what country I’m visiting (hard edition)”.
@morgan.venn
the travel vlog will be coming soon tho 😇 and I actually do love it here♬ Merry GO Round of Life by Xakei - Xakei_Pn
Venn’s video includes her showing a Trellidor, high fencing, burglar guards and a purge door inside the house. Her caption on the video read: “the travel vlog will be coming soon tho 😇 and I actually do love it here”.
Commenting on Venn’s video, @ben_webster_ said: “I’ve lived in South Africa and I’ve never seen that automatic door thingy.”
Another user, @ntitamyav, also reiterated Ben’s sentiments and said: “Girl, I’ve lived in South Africa and I’ve never had to do this … 👀.”
TikTok user, @flossiecarpenter, said: “South Africa and I only know this because your other video with the closing wall door thing by the stairs, showed up on my fyp a few days ago 😂.”
While another user, @megan22202, said: “My aunt lives in South Africa she says she can’t leave her house past 5 bc it gets so wild.”
The video received 3 million views, over 185K likes and over 2 000 comments.
According to Venn, her father is South African and she used to visit Cape Town as a child for Christmas.
In a later video, she backtracks on her views and posted a video saying that South Africa isn’t really that dangerous.
@morgan.venn
the girlies love letting their guard down around protective men♬ original sound - morgan india
“So South Africa isn’t actually that dangerous but as someone who grew up in the safest country in the world where you could literally leave your laptop out and no one is going to steal it, I was pretty naive and I’ve learned to just have to be aware of your surroundings,” Venn said.
In this video, @kylebutcher1, said: “South africa is literally ranked first for having the most crime in the world.”
To which Venn responded: “Sadly 🥺 just don’t want anyone to think they can’t visit! It’s beautiful here.”