WATCH: TikTok content creator pulls out skaftin on flight and enjoys braai lunch with passenger

It’s travel season and when travelling long haul you need to eat, right? Well, a South African content creator made sure she was properly equipped to travel and eat during her journey. The TikTok content creator, @keepitmovingdadewethu, was not shy to carry her 5-litre lunch box aka skaftin, packed with braaied meat and wors on a FlySafair flight.

@keepmovingdadewethu I bumped into this one😂❤️The Song of the year Metro Music Award 2023 Winner @Betusile KaNoah ♬ Good Memories - Cochren & Co. In the video she posted on the social media app, she opened up her gifted lunch to share it with Metro FM 2023 song of the year winner, Betusile kaNoah. According to @keepitmovingdadewethu, an event organiser blessed her with the lunch that she enjoyed at 35 000 ft. “Good morning ladies and gentlemen we’re eating on the flight. Straight from butchery, Lefty’s Butchery,” the content creator joked.

While other passengers were enjoying the treats and snacks on the flight, the content creator and her friend were digging into the meat. The content creator usually posts motivational TikToks, videos and users were amused by the video and loved the idea of enjoying braaied meat while flying. One TikTok user, @babelang_esther1111, commented on how much Xhosa people love their meat and said: “Xhosa’s nenyama 😅😅😅😅, I must get myself a Xhosa or Zulu hubby cause inyama idliwa lapho straight 😊.”