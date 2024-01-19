WATCH: TikToker shares eerie account of being the only booked guest at a beach resort

Imagine booking a holiday at a luxury beach resort and when you get there, you’re the only guests there? American TikTok content creator, Freedom Hustler, took to TikTok to share his experience of having the luxury all-inclusive Grand Velas Beach Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, all to himself.

According to the content creator, who also is a real estate investor and creates content on how to become a millionaire, he travelled to Mexico with his wife to celebrate their baby-moon only to find that they were the only guests at the resort. "This was kinda creepy but we had this whole entire resort to ourselves. At first it started as a joke because I started recording on our first day and not seeing anybody but employees. "But you can see as the days progress it starts to freak us out and it felt more like an episode from 'Black Mirror'," said the content creator.

He also revealed that they explored the resort hoping to bump into more people. However, the only people they came across were the staff and a young and old couple on different days. The content creator said since there was no one at the resort, they asked the staff if their room could be upgraded. However, were met with a response that the resort was fully booked out. Freedom Hustler then finds himself questioning how the resort is able to keep running and paying its light bills and staff, if there are no actual guests. He points out that the staff would get uncomfortable when asked why the resort had no people.

However, the content creator dispels that by revealing that the hotel has been around and only closed down during Covid for renovations and it was up and running. Going back to the comments on Freedom Hustlers’ original video, which received over 4.8 million views, @srahnilknarf commented: “What if the older couple was you in the future and the younger couple was you in the past, alternate timelines?” Another user, @tashajarman, commented: “LOVE Grand Velas! There weren’t many people when we stayed there in 2019. We felt pretty special and enjoyed every minute.”