WATCH: TikToker shares eerie account of being the only booked guest at a beach resort

Imagine booking a holiday at a luxury beach resort and when you get there, you’re the only guests there?
American TikTok content creator, Freedom Hustler, took to TikTok to share his experience of having the luxury all-inclusive Grand Velas Beach Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, all to himself.
@freedom_hustler If anyone wants the place to yourself, come now. Bingo starts soon. Some of these games aren’t 2 player #freedom #abandoned #resort #blackmirror #vacation ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya
According to the content creator, who also is a real estate investor and creates content on how to become a millionaire, he travelled to Mexico with his wife to celebrate their baby-moon only to find that they were the only guests at the resort.
“This was kinda creepy but we had this whole entire resort to ourselves. At first it started as a joke because I started recording on our first day and not seeing anybody but employees.
“But you can see as the days progress it starts to freak us out and it felt more like an episode from ‘Black Mirror’,” said the content creator.
He also revealed that they explored the resort hoping to bump into more people. However, the only people they came across were the staff and a young and old couple on different days.
@freedom_hustler Replying to @Beth real time tour, alone at resort part 3 #freedom #abandoned #resort #blackmirror #vacation #twilightzone ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya
The content creator said since there was no one at the resort, they asked the staff if their room could be upgraded. However, were met with a response that the resort was fully booked out.
Freedom Hustler then finds himself questioning how the resort is able to keep running and paying its light bills and staff, if there are no actual guests. He points out that the staff would get uncomfortable when asked why the resort had no people.
One TikTok user, @mala.rossee, commented: “He’s the owner of the hotel… he’s testing it out before the grand opening.”
@freedom_hustler Replying to @Bossnomanager you saw right through the way a billionaire thinks. Welcome to behind the scenes #freedom #resort #billionaire #luxury #dayinthelife #abandoned #resort #realestateinvesting ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya
Freedom Hustler responded that he is not a billionaire but is flattered to be considered one.
Most of the people commented that the resort was empty due to it being a soft launch of the resort for a grand opening.
However, the content creator dispels that by revealing that the hotel has been around and only closed down during Covid for renovations and it was up and running.
Going back to the comments on Freedom Hustlers’ original video, which received over 4.8 million views, @srahnilknarf commented: “What if the older couple was you in the future and the younger couple was you in the past, alternate timelines?”
Another user, @tashajarman, commented: “LOVE Grand Velas! There weren’t many people when we stayed there in 2019. We felt pretty special and enjoyed every minute.”
@vacationlifellc added: “That is a very very nice resort, we love it! BUT the price is not for everyone in this economy that is maybe why the ghost town 🤔.”